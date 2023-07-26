Galway Athletics Report (26th July 2023)

National Juvenile Outdoor Championships

Last weekend saw the concluding action in the National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore, with Galway clubs returning West with an array of medals after some great performances.

David Mannion (South Galway A.C.) and brother Stephen claimed a 1-2 in the U19 Boys 400m final, with the former claiming gold in a flying 49.00 seconds, ahead of Stephen Mannion in 49.64

South Galway AC had a fantastic day in the Race Walks as Sinead Maher won gold in the U18 girls 3km girls walk, Seán Kelleher won silver in the u19 Boys 5km and Ciaran Kelleher struck bronze in the U15 Boys event . Also, for the club Amy Rose Kelly won double bronze over 400m and 300m Hurdles.

Athenry AC struck double gold at the Nationals, with victory for Seán Doggett in the U18 400m in a new best of 49.25 seconds Liam Shaw of Athnery AC completed his Juvenile career with Discus gold at U19 level, throwing a huge – 42.3metre throw

For Galway City Harriers Angela Cielecka won her 3rd successive short sprint title when taking the 100m in a time of 12.20 seconds. Daniel Sangodele also took gold in the Triple Jump adding 30cm to his Connacht record. Michelle Nnadi also won bronze in the I14 80m, just as she had done in the National Indoors over 60m, running an excellent 10.59s

Tuam AC Race walkers once again excelled, with Savanagh O’Callaghan winning her first ever outdoor title in 9.34.07 a new personal best in the U16 2000m Race Walk. The title adds to her victories in the All-Ireland Indoors in April, the Irish Schools and Tailteann Games in June, the International Schools Championships last. For Matthew Newell also of Tuam the season was equally impressive as he won all the same titles as his training partner O’Callaghan and had the added bonus of breaking the seven-year-old Championship Record with a stunning time of 13.04.54 in the U16 3000m Race Walk.

Alix Joyce claimed her fourth All Ireland medal of the season when she picked up a battling silver medal in the U19 400m Hurdles in 66.09, while clubmate Ciara Gilmore was rewarded with a magnificent silver in the U17 3000m Race Walk in a new personal best time of 18.06.91.

There was yet another gold for Evan Hallinan of Craughwell AC in the National U19 Long Jump with a superb 6.37m leap and he also claimed Silver in the National U19 Triple Jump with a best of 12.92m

Lauren Kilduff won an All-Ireland Gold in U.16 Hurdles, ahead of clubmate Emma O’Donovan 3rd place, while Sean Hoade also claimed Hurdles victory for Craughwell in the Boys event

Craughwell also medalled via Max Madden taking silver in the Discus with a fantastic throw of 32.11m. Declan O’Connell who finished 3rd in the U16 1500m, and Darragh Kelly bronze medallist in the National U17 High Jump

New club West Coast AC won on the double with Ben Moran taking Silver in both the Long jump and in the 250m hurdles with two fine performances.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC struck gold in the U17 boys Triple jump event and Castlegar Ac Athlete Leon Ewere won a fine silver in the U17 200m to cap a great weekend for the county and its rising stars.

International Selections

Galway Athletics continues to shine at International level, with to Sean Doggett of Athnery AC and South Galway duo David and Stephen Mannion selected to represent Ireland on the 4x400m relay team in the European u20 Championship in Jerusalem, Israel from 7th to 10th August.

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC Brilliant performance from Shauna at the London Diamond League where she came 4th in the 800m with a new club record of 1.51.50.

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The countdown is on to the 150th Anniversary of the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships which take place at Morton Stadium across July 29th and 30th, a championships that is being viewed as one of the most anticipated in recent years given the level of performance from Irish athletes over the course of the season to date.

Galway Athletes travel in numbers with the likes of Cillin Greene entered over 400m, as well as 200m sprinters Laura Ann Costello, Nicole Walsh and Andrew Egan all down to race, as well as middle distance stars such as Kyle Moorhead and Keith Fallon.