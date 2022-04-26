Galway Athletics Report (26th April 2022)

Road Relays

The National Road Relays took place over the famed one-mile loop in Raheny, Dublin on Sunday last. The team races are highly competitive and bring together most of the top middle- and long-distance runners in the country. This year Clonliffe Harriers and UCD took the Men’s and Women’s titles, and the numerous Galway clubs who travelled acquitted themselves well against the best in the country

At Senior level, Craughwell’s strong Senior Men’s squad placed a fighting ninth place overall, with four excellent runs from captain Jack Miskella, Oisin Davis, Sean Cotter and Paddy Noonan on the anchor leg. GCH also ran strongly in eleventh via the quarter of Aaron Brennan, David Carter, Conor Byrne and David Bohan

Sinead Gaffney ran a storming first leg on the Craughwell Ladies team to take her team along with Caron Ryan and Emma Boyle to a 11th place finish in the club’s debut in this event. Galway City Harriers fielded three Senior Ladies teams, with several among the squad still in the Junior ranks, and all acquitted themselves well, with the leading team being that of Ella O Connor, Aine O Farrell and Isabella Burke placing 14th, with the other two squads of Anna McGinley, Aoife King and Sarah McDonnell in 22nd, and Keela Loomes, Eleanor Whyte and Ellie Mai Sutton in 25th

At Masters level, the two Galway entrants both made the top six, with Castlegar 50 squad finishing a great fourth led by club supremo John Connolly, ably assisted by Robert Malseed and the evergreen Ian Egan. GCH M50 Ladies placed sixth via a trio of Eileen McCarthy, Carmel Brannigan and Mary Kealy

Galway 5k Series

The 2022 5k Galway 5k Series is back and this year is sponsored by EY starts this week Tuesday April 26th. The six-race series is once again a sell out with Tuam hosting the first leg which starts each Tuesday at 8pm . The next races take place in Loughrea, Caltra, Athenry, Craughwell and Clarenbridge, and the Galway athletics board and clubs are the organisers.