Galway Athletics Report (25th October 2021)

Galway Athletics Report

Streets of Galway 8km

The 35th edition of the Galway Clinic sponsored Streets of Galway 8k was held Bank Holiday Sunday (October 24) around the famous loop of the city streets.

Hosts Galway City Harriers put on a tremendous event, with the help of an army of volunteers and the support of the city, Gardai and Council,and it was a race to savour for those both taking part and spectating. Close on one thousand athletes completed the 8km circuit on a sunny Autumn morning.

The race upfront was a very competitive three-way tussle for glory, as Donal Devane of Ennis Track, Niall Shanahan of An Bru Ac and William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC formed a breakaway lead group midway through the race.

Shanahan and Devane exchanged the lead, with the former looking strong along the Prom. However, Devane came back strongly and inside the last kilometre really kicked on and stormed home to win in a time of 24.21, with Shanahan next in 24.24 and the talented 19-year-old Fitzgerald, who is a real prospect taking third in 24.31.

The Ladies race saw Olympian Lizzie Lee make the trip West, and she duly delivered, the Lee Valley athlete winning in a fast 26.57, placing 11th overall.

Second lady home was Regina Casey of GCH in 29.24, with Ellen Moran also of the city club third over the line in 29.50.

Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan caught up with the winners afterwards

John also chatted to Race Director Brian Bruton

==

Connacht Cross Country

The Connacht Primary Schools Cross Country took place Saturday last in Rathcormack in Sligo. Galway schools had great individual success via Luke Walsh of Lurga NS who stormed to win gold in the Senior Boys race, just ahead of silver medallist Stephen Joyce of Scoil Iosaif Naofa, Oranmore.

Also medal winning were, Aaron Byrne of Monivea NS second in the Junior Boys event, and Isla Day of Gaelscoil Dara Renmore,third in the Senior Girls race.

In the team event, Carabane NS won bronze in the Junior Girls, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh did likewise in the Junior Boys race, and Gaelscoil Dara Renmore completed a hat trick of bronzes with third place in the Senior Girls event.

The first leg of the Connacht Senior League was held directly after the Schools event with Castlegar athletes impressing via Abbas Edris second home in the Mens race and Aisling Moyles 5th and Triona Moran 10th in the Ladies event.

GCH were represented well by Niamh Hennelly, 11th in the Ladies race, and Lloyd Malcolm, 10th and Dave Mannion, 24th, in the Mens.

This Sunday sees the Connacht Juvenile Even Ages Event, along with Senior League Day 2, take place in Belleek,Ballina, Co Mayo,hosted by Moy Valley AC

==

Fixtures

Lettermore in Connemara hosts the Ceantar na nOilean 5k and 10k races this Saturday 30th October at 12 noon

Clare River Harriers are holding a 5k race Halloween next Sunday 31st October at 2pm

Race HQ is at Claregalway Community Centre.