Galway Athletics Report (25th July 2022)

Galway Athletics Report 25/07/22

National League

Round two of the National Track and Field League takes place this weekend, with three Galway teams in action on Sunday. Galway Ladies compete in the Premier Division, managed by Sarah Finnegan of Craughwell, while Galway City Harriers field a Men’s squad in the Premier Division, and Galway County Men’s team compete in Division One

The 21-event programme will be held Sunday next in Athlone, with another pool in Carlow, and the top eight in each division will qualify for the League final on August 14th next

AAI Combined Events

The final Juvenile event of the season, the Combined Events took place last weekend, with Emma O Donovan of Craughwell AC claiming U15 Pentathlon bronze. There were other strong performances via Rachel Warde 5th at U14 level and Lauren Kilduff of Craughwell, 7th at U15, and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea, fifth in the Youth Women’s event

Streets of Galway 8k last call for entries!

Limited entry is still available online for the 36th edition of the Galway Clinic sponsored Streets of Galway 8km, organised by Galway City Harriers. Race Day is Saturday August 6th at 7pm, with the entire city expected to either take part or support the huge field who will race.

The famous 8km returns to its 2019 route around the city, with close on 3,000 athletes expected to participate, Entry is still available on this link- Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k Details and Race Results (2022) (myrunresults.com) Race start is at GTI off Fr Griffin road , with the finish in South Park.

Race number collection will be at the Claddagh Hall, beside South Park in Galway on Friday 5th August from 3pm with limited registration that day in person, and also on Saturday from 10 am to 5pm.