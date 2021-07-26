Galway Athletics Report (25th July 2021)

print

Olympic anticipation for Greene and McDonnell

Galway City Harriers’ two Olympians, Robert McDonnell and Cillin Greene have landed in Tokyo and are in the final stages of preparations for the 4 by 400m Mixed Relay event with Team Ireland, as the Athletics programme begins at this week at the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games .

Greene and McDonnellwill be in contention for the final four places of the six Irish selectedfor the Mixed Relay, the first time this event is on the programme at the Games.

The Irish quarter will be chosen from the Galway duo, Phil Healy of Bandon, Cliodhna Manning of Kilkenny, Sophie Becker of Raheny, and ChrisO Donnell of North Sligo, with two men and two women to compete.

The heats of the relay will take place from 12 noon Irish time Friday, with the final scheduled for Saturday next at 1.35 pm.

Galway Senior/Masters/Junior track and field championships

Galway Athletics Board held Day one of the Galway Senior/Masters/Junior track and field championships at the Regional Sports Centre track in Dangan, Galway in sunny conditions last Thursday.

In the Ladies events, the 100m saw guest athlete NUI Galway’s Sarah Quinn take victory, and the Irish international also took gold over her favoured hurdles discipline. Galway senior gold went to Sinead Treacy of Craughwell . It was a golden day for the Quirke family as GCH duo Nicole and Karen Quirke won the Junior and V35 titles, with Majella Loftus of GCH and Peggy Higgins of Corofin taking the other Masters titles.

Emma Moore of GCH was most impressive winning the combined Junior and Senior Ladies 400m race in 56.90, with Tara Donnellan also of GCH first senior .

Sinead Gaffney won an intriguing ladies 1500m with a surging finish on the last lap, with Helena O Keeffe of Loughrea first Junior and Sinead Foran of GCH first Master’sathlete home.

In the field events, Laura Cunningham of Craughwell AC won the Senior Ladies Long Jump, with Siofra Davis of Craughwell first Junior.

In the Shot Putt, there were wins by Ella Rafferty of Tuam at Junior level and Michelle Drysdale of CRaughwell, Mary Barrett of Loughrea and Peggy Higgins of Corofin took Masters honours, while in the Jvaelin, Aoibhe Fahy took gold, with Barrett and Higgins claiming victory at V50 and V65 level

In the Men’s events the 100m saw Alex Lee of GCH take victory,with clubmate Mathieu Madden winning the Junior title.Masters’ titles went to Cormac Kearney and Evan Moran of Craughwell, as well as Rory O Connor of Tuam

Guest athlete Aaron Keane of Tullamore won the 400m, with Robert Meagher of GCH was first of the Galway senior athlete’s home. Brian Malone of Craughwell AC impressed in winning M35 gold

Kyle Moorhead of Craughewell AC was first over the line in the 1500m with a solid time of 4.10, with Neil Keane of GCH first Senior athlete home, andGerry Carty of GCH first in themaster’s race

In the field events,Evan Hallinan of Craughwell AC won the Junior Men’s Long Jump with a leap of 5.84m, with Masters wins going to Reiner Botha of Castlegar and Cormac Kearney of Craughwell AC

In the Shot Putt Liam Shaw of Athenry AC won Junior Men’s gold, Michael Breathnach of GCH won his first of two golds at Senior level and the evergreen Tommy Farragher of Corofin won M65 gold, while in the Javelin, Michael Breathnach threw an impressive 52.86m to win Senior gold, withMaster’s golds going to Louis Coyne of GCH and Farragher again for Corofin.

Day two takes place this Thursday 29th July from 7pm