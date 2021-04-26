Galway Athletics Report (25th April 2021)

print

US report

Alanna Lally continued her excellent track form for Temple University at the weekend, as she clocked helped her The Temple sprint medley relay squad to second at Philadelphia Metropolitan Meet at Franklin Field.

The squad of Lally, Celby Elam, Chidumga Nkuleme and Mallorie Smith, broke the previous school record in the event last Saturday afternoon with their new school-best mark of 3:52.79, breaking the 2018 record of 3:54.53.



Lally also helped the Temple relay squad to a third-place finish in the 4x400m with their mark of 3:47.12.

Aisling Joyce continued her hectic racing schedule with Bradley University, clocking 4.36 over 1500m at the Drake Relays, and bringing her team to sixth overall in the 4*1 Mile relay, at the high profile Drake event held in Iowa

2021 Galway 5km Series

The 2021 Galway 5k Series begins next week, 1st May, with entrants asked to upload their times on the results portal by Tuesday evening 4th May next at 10pm.

This year the series will feature five 5 k races over 5 weeks in May and early June, where entrants put themselves virtually against the clock. Entrants are reminded to follow the relevant guidelines when setting their times.

Training resumes

Juvenile Athletics training has resumed as of Monday 26th April last, with all Galway clubs delighted to have their U18 athletes back training after several months away.