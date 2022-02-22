Galway Athletics Report (22nd February 2022)

National Indoor Championships

The AAI National Senior Indoor Championships takes place over the weekend of the 26th/27th February in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin.

Galway will be well represented with the top track and field athletes in the county taking centre stage, with some chasing international qualification. Standout names include GCH duo Robert McDonnell and Cillin Greene over 400m, Sean Breathnach returns for the city club in the Shot Putt, and intriguing entries from the likes of Keith Fallon, and Jack Miskella among others over 1500m.

In the Ladies events, Nicole Walsh of GCH and Craughwells Sinead Treacy will aim high in the 400m, as will Emma Moore of GCH and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell in the 800m.

Connacht Indoors

The Connacht Indoor Championshipswere held last weekend in AIT.The JuvenileU12-13 events were held on Saturday with the evening session featuring the Seniors and Mastersraces. Sunday’s programme saw the U14-19 Juvenile events taking place.

There were numerous Galway medal winners across the packed programme, with the Juvenile top three finishers in each event qualifying for the upcoming National Indoor Finals.

At Senior level, Kathryn Casserly of GCH was in typically impressive form when running a fast 10.09 for 3000m to take the Ladies title. In the fieldevents Craughwell athlete Laura Cunningham dominated the High Jump and Triple Jump to win on the double, andAoibhin Farrell won the Long Jump for Loughrea

In the Men’ssection Galway winners included the talented Raekwon Lucciano of Castlegar AC who won 60m sprint gold in 7.42. Junior athlete Andrew Egan of GCH ran a really quick 22.80s for 200m for gold

GCH athlete Robert McDonnell was a standout performer in the Men’s 400m, running a Championship Best Performance of 47.12seconds for victory.

In the distance races, Stephen Casserly of Castlegar AC took the 3000m in 9.25. There were also Galway golds via Justin Lane of Craughwell who won Hurdles gold, Reiner Botha of Castlegar in the Long Jump, and Tommy Farragher of Corofin claimed gold in the Shot

At Juvenile level, it was great to see hundreds of athletes participate from across the province for the first time in over two years at an Indoor event. A huge programme of events saw silverware widely distributed across all clubs.

Maree 8k

The annual Maree 8km Run celebrates its 13th year in 2022. This scenic run takes place in the surrounds of Maree, Oranmore, Co. Galway on Sunday, February 27th 2022 at 12:30pm.

This picturesque circuit has been measured to AI standards, will be chip timed, and has been approved by the Galway County Board. This run takes our participants from the Maree Community Centre out onto Galway Bay, down the picturesque Twain peninsula, and back to Maree Community Centre.

This event will raise funds to develop local sporting facilities in Maree and is organized by Maree Athletics Club in conjunction with the Maree Community Development Association.

Entry is just €15 (excluding booking fee) online on Popup Races