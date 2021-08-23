Galway Athletics Report (22nd August 2021)

print

National Children’s Games /Juvenile final weekend

There were a host of impressive Galway performances over the course of a busy weekend at the Irish Life Health Children’s Team Games, U12-U13 Championships and Juvenile Combined Events.

Craughwell AC had another superb championship day, winning five medals overall. In the Children’s Paired Games, there was a fantastic double National title win for Craughwell duo Conor Mannion and Jack Hibbitt, who first sprinted to gold in the U9 Boys 60m event and followed it up within the hour to repeat the feat and take a second National crown in the U9 Boys 300m.

Rachel Warde excelled as she stormed home to gold in the U13 Girls 60m Hurdles in a swift 9.76, and she also won a fine silver in the 80m sprint.

Sean Hoade was another medal winner for Craughwell, following on from his superb performance last week, he secured silver in the gruelling U14 Boys Combined event, over the five events of the pentathlon.

GCH secured three medals via gold fromLouis Jean Hounkponou and Darcy Noel in the U10 Boys LongJump, with the talented Hounkponou and Rory Tauchen combining to secure bronze in the U10 Boys 60m sprint. The city club also struck bronze via Aisling Tauchen and Natalia Jaime-Stapleton in the U11 Girls Long Jump.

National Track and Field League Division One Final

Sunday last saw Galway County Men’s squad take centre stage at the National Track and Field League Division Final in a sunny Tullamore.

The Galway County teamunder team manager Sean McDermott and assistant Michael Tobin emulated the Galway Ladies squad of last week as their composite squad from Castlegar, Tuam, South Galway, and Craughwell AC secured a fantastic bronze team medal. The Galway team picked up two event wins along the way- in the 5000m via William Fitzgerald of Craughwell and in the 3000m Steeplechase via Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC, with strong scores across the rest of the busy programme ensuring bronze.

Galway Mens team who won bronze in the National League final

Ballinasloe Track and Field Meet

Tribal Running organised the final track and field meet of the season locally in the scenic surrounds of Dunlo Park in Ballinasloe Trackin conjunction with Ballinasloe and District AC.

A full day of events saw highlights including Arlene Earls of Craughwell winning a strong Women’s400M, Rory Chesser of Ennis Track won the 800m and 1500m double, and Shane Begley of Castlegar and Deirdre McCrae of GCH won the Galway County 10Ktitlesover the 25-lap distance. In the Field, Brendan Staunton secured wins in the Shot Putt, and Weight for Distance.