Galway Athletics Report (20th June 2022)

National Senior Track and Field Championships

The 2022 Irish Life Health National Track and Field Championships will take place at Morton Stadium in Santry Dublin this weekend June 25th & 26th 2022

Galway athletes will pit themselves against the best in the country this weekend in the quest for National glory and possible European Championship selection

Among those competing are standout performer Robert McDonnell who will run 100m and 200m for Galway City Harriers, who will bring a large contingent of sprinters to the event under coach Brendan Glynn including up and coming Andrew Egan

Sean Breathnach of GCH in the twos Weight throws will aim to add to his already massive medal haul

GCH Ladies Ellen Moran and Catherine Thornton will be up against a top class field in the 5000m, while clubmate, young star Emma Moore goes over 400m and 800m , with Aine O Farrell and Kathryn Casserly in the 1500m

Craughwell stars Paddy Noonan in the Steeplechase and Jack Miskella over 1500m will also shoot for silverware. Also, for the club, Sinead Gaffney goes over 800m with Sinead Treacy is likely to go well in a stacked 400m

Another athlete to watch is Evan Hallinan in the High Jump after his great start to the season at regional level . NUIGs Finlay Daly will target Steeplechase medals also.

The event will be televised on Sunday and is expected to attract a record crowd over the two days with anticipation building ahead of Augusts European Championships in Munich.

Bullaun 8k

Stephen Casserly of Castlegar AC and Jane Ann Meehan of GCH were the victors at the Bullaun 8km hosted at the Loughrea venue last Friday night

Casserly stormed to victory in a fast time of 27.08 ahead of Cathal O Reilly of Loughrea and Kevin Mooney of Craughwell . Meehan took the Ladies honours in a great 29.04 clocking, with Martina McIntyre second and Esther O Flaherty third

International Vest for Shaw

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC competed for Ireland in Francoville, France last weekend . Shaw competing in the Shot Putt placed fourth overall

Connacht Track and Field championships

The Connacht Juvenile Track and Field U14 to U19 championships were held last Saturday last at Sligo IT with a huge attendance of athletes partaking and spectators on hand

At Juvenile level, there were multiple Galway medal winners and qualifiers for the upcoming National Juvenile Championships.

Craughwell AC topped the poll , as the club had another astounding day winning an amazing 61 Medals – 23 Gold, 22 Silver and 16 Bronze medals, with highlights including multiple wins for Rachel Warde in the Sprints, Conor Penney in Hurdles and High Jump and Evan Hallinan in both Long and High Jump and Declan O Connell in 800m and 1500m

GCH won numerous medals including multiple golds for Angela Cielecka who jumped a huge 5.55m Long Jump , with Jack Barry and Eva McLoughlin

Castlegar Ac also struck silverware with sprinter Lemar Lucciano among the successes

Tuam AC and South Galway AC also brought home over forty medals apiece across the day , with almost all Galway clubs gaining silverware including Caltra, Corrib, CRH, Loughrea, Conamara and Athenry all producing medal winners on a very successful day for the county