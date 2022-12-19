Galway Athletics Report (20th December 2022)

Christmas Fixtures

Goal Mile

Galway City hosts two Galway Miles, on Christmas Day, Sunday 25th December next in aid of the long-standing charity

Dangan at the University of Galway RSC Track hosts the Goal Mile between 10 am and 12 noon, while Doughiska hosts at 11 am at the playing fields beside Merlin College

Both events are well worth supporting and donations can be made online via Goal or on the day

Fields of Athenry 10k

The Fields of Athenry 10k race, organised by local club Athenry AC takes place St Stephen’s Day December 26th next at 11 am in the town. The hugely popular event will attract over 1500 entries and is now open for entry online, with Race HQ at the old Presentation College in Northgate Street. Entries are limited so early entry is required on the www.athenry10k.com link

Resolution Run 5k The Resolution Run 5k takes place New Year’s Day next, January 1st at 10.30 am in Galway City

The event organised by Galway City Harriers and Galway Athletes is a popular annual event on a fast and flat course around Galway City and the Claddagh and Grattan Road areas. Race HQ will be at the Claddagh Hall.

Entry is now open on Eventmaster and My Run Results