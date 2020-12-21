Galway Athletics Report – 20th December 2020

print

Relay Selections

Some of Galway’s best sprint talent has been selected on the Irish Relay panels for the coming year. 5 GCH athletes have received call ups to the various Irish squads

GCH Juvenile athlete, Seren O’Toole has received a well deserved international call-up to the Irish squad for the Women’s and Mixed 4x400m Squads for the European U20 Championships in Estonia and the World U20 Championships in Kenya. Clubmate Eimear Rowe of GCH has also been selected to the U20 4x400m panel for the European & World Junior championships.

The hugely talented Robert McDonnell is selected for both the 4x100m and 4x400m Junior Panels for the Worlds and Europeans, as has club colleague Jack Dempsey , who has been selected on the 4*100m relay squad at U23 level

Finally, Nicole Walsh has been called up for the Irish Ladies Senior 4x400m relay panel targeting the Olympics next year

==

Virtual Races

Due to Covid restrictions no official races can take place over the Christmas period

The Goal Mile will be a Virtual event , and people are asked to run a mile for Goal wherever they can, and can sign up at this link to register and donate , and receive a Goaltee-shirt https://www.goalglobal.org/events/event/goal-mile

The annual New Years Resolution Run will go Virtual this year, with any funds raised funding athletics in the county. Registration is open on this link, and a souvenir tee shirt is available to purchase . More details on Galway Athletics Facebook page, and sign up is on this link ! Virtual Resolution Run | Galway City Harriers (enthuse.com)

The Fields of Athenry 10k will also be a Virtual event