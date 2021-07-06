Galway Athletics Report

print

International Selection for McDonnell

There was some great news for Galway City Harriers at the weekend, with the announcement that 400m National Senior medallist Robert McDonnell will represent Ireland at that distance at the European Under 20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia from July 15th to 18th.

The selection of McDonnell is testament to his excellent season and dedication, and congratulations go to him and his coach Brendan Glynn and those at GCH who mentored him over recent years.

Connemara Airport 5km

The first edition of the Seo Leat-5k! event was held in the unique setting of Connemara Airport on Tuesday 29th June last.

Fastest in the first of two races was Niall O’Callaghan of West Limerick in 16.05, with first lady Michelle Kenny of Leevale in 18.35 .

The second race was won by Ger Cuddy of GCH in 16.36, with Ger Nally of Castlegar AC first female.

Galway U12 to U19 competition

There were two successful days of Juvenile competition held last week in Dangan at the Regional Sports Centre track. The Galway championship relays were held Thursday evening with huge excitement and great performances from all Galway clubs, notably GCH, Craughwell, and South Galway, with the U12 to U15 individual competition held on Saturday 3rd July.

These events acted as qualifiers for the Connacht Championships to be held mid-July on the 17th and 18th of the month in Athlone IT.

A third day of competition will be held this Sunday in Dangan, with a full programme of events for the U16 to U19 ages from 1pm.

Connacht Children’s Games

The Connacht Children’s Games events take place this Saturday July 3rd at Athlone IT. The events feature competition on a paired basis in teams of two for U9 to U11 ages over sprints, middle distance, turbo javelin, Long Jump and Relays.