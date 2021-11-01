Galway Athletics Report (1st November 2021)

Connacht Cross Country Day One

Last Sunday saw the Connacht Juvenile Even Ages Cross Country take place, along with the Connacht Senior League Day 2, held in muddy conditions on a true andtesting course in Belleek Woods, Ballina, Co Mayo, ably hosted by Moy Valley AC.

Galway athletes had great success, started off by Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC , who was victorious in the U12 Boys event, with Alan Corcoran of Castlegar AC a fine second

Declan O Connell of Craughwell claimed Connacht gold in the U14 Boys race, with team mates Stevie Joyce and Stephen Ruane completing a clean sweep of the podium placesand helping Craughwell to team victory also.

Aisling Geaney of South Galway AC won gold in the U14 Girls race, with Isla Day of CRH third, whileTuam AC claimed the team title

In the U18 races, William McDonnell of GCH secured silver ahead of Ross McGuinness of Craughwell in third, with Isabella Burke also GCH claiming bronze in the Girls event

Caoimhe Kelleher of South Galway AC was first Junior Lady home with Helena O Keeffe of Loughrea AC second

The second leg of the Connacht Senior League was held after the Juvenile races, with Castlegar athletes Abbas Edris second home in the Men’s race behind winner Darragh Kelly of North Sligo

Ellen Moran of GCH continued her good run of form winning the Ladies race by some distancewith good runs also by clubmates Olive Gleeson and Niamh Hennelly, while Castlegars Aisling Moyles impressed once again in placing 5th

This Sunday sees the Connacht Juvenile Uneven Ages Event, along with Senior League Day 2, take place in Bushfield, Loughrea from 12 noon.



Claregalway5k

Clare River Harriers hosted a 5k race Halloween Sunday 31st October last

First Home was Alan Carroll in a time of 19 minutes, with RoisinFaragher first lady in 20.29



Fixtures

Corofin AC host their 10 Mile and 8k Races this weekend.

The 10 mile race will start at 9am with the 8k starting at 9.30am.

Race entrants for both races are asked to assemble at the local Community Centre (Dr. Duggan Hall) 15 mins prior to the start of their chosen race.