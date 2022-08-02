Galway Athletics Report (1st August 2022)

National League

All three Galway teams progressed to the National Track and Field League final, following Round two of the League held last weekend in Athlone and Carlow. Galway Ladies competed in the Premier Division, placing second in their pool on the day, with good wins via Aine O Farrell in the Steeplechase, and Veronica Burke in the Walk, allied to a host of other strong points scoring

Galway City Harriers fielded a Men’s squad in the Premier Division, and placed a fine fourth on the day in a competitive field, with wins for the club via Jack Maher over 1500m, Andrew Egan over 200m, and Richard Kamson in the Triple Jump

Galway County Men’s team competed in Division One and placed second on the day, with wins via Sean Kelleher in the Race Walk, Kyle Moorhead over 800m and the 4 by 400m Relay squad, all contributing to a high team score.

The final will be held August 14th next.

==

Streets of Galway 8k this Saturday

This weekend sees the 36th edition of the Blackrock Health Galway Clinic sponsored Streets of Galway 8km, organised by Galway City Harriers. Race Day is Saturday August 6th next at 7pm, with the race returning to its traditional Saturday evening slot, and the entire city likely to turn out to either take part or support the huge field who will race. Close on 3,000 athletes are expected to race the famous route through the city streets, with thousands more cheering on those competing, in a race that is true to its original motto of Sport for All

The famous 8km returns to its 2019 route around the city, with Race start at GTI on Fr Griffin Road, with the finish in South Park. The race routes over Wolfe Tone Bridge, Merchants Road, Eyre Square, Eglinton Street, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, and loops around the Cathedral and onto University Road, before turning left at the Hospital for a run along St Marys Road, Lower Salthill and into Devon Park, Devon Gardens and onto Dr Mannix Road. A water stop at 5km is at Pearse Stadium, with the turn for home at Leisureland, seeing a fast stretch along Seapoint, Dr Colohan Road and the final km on Grattan Road with the finish in the gates of South Park.

Race number collection will be at the Claddagh Hall, beside South Park in Galway on Friday 5th August from 3pm with limited registration that day in person, and on Saturday from 10 am to 5pm.

Participants are asked to park in city centre car parks e.g., Cathedral or Salthill car parks and note that No parking will be available at registration or at the start or finish on Saturday. There will be some short delays on route, and the club and Gardai will have hundreds of marshals on route to guide the athletes around

This year’s field is as usual a top class one, with last year’s winner Donal Devane of Ennis Track AC back to defend his title, and he is joined by the likes of Peter Somba of Dunboyne AC and Northern duo Zak Hanna of Newcastle and District and Andrew Annett of North Belfast Harriers. Local athletes with a podium shot include Abaas Edris of Castlegar and Aaron Brennan of GCH

In the Ladies field, Donore Harriers twins Sorcha and Ide Nic Dhomhnaill are joint favourites, fresh from a stellar season for both at National level, with previous winner Siobhan O Doherty back again for a tilt at the title. Laura Mooney of Tullamore Harriers, National U20 5000m record holder is one to watch, while GCH duo Laura Shaughnessy and Ellen Moran will vie also for a podium spot

Those at the top will be joined by athletes and participants of all levels, many of whom take this race on as a personal challenge or fundraiser every year, and Galway City Harriers wish all who will take part the very best of luck.