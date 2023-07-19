Galway Athletics Report (19th July 2023)

European U23 Championships

Congratulations go to Andrew Egan of Galway City Harriers and Aaron Keane who competes with University of Galway who set a new National U23 record on the Irish 4*400m Relay squad at the European U23 Championships held in Espoo, Finland last week.

The duo ran on the 1st and 3rd leg respectively running strong splits to help the 4x400m Relay team to a new National Record of 3:06.34. They ran alongside the brilliant Callum Baird and Jack Raftery to secure a place in the history books.

This time qualified them for the European Final where they finished 8th in the continent.

Unfortunately, Robert McDonnell of GCH who had been down to compete, picked up an ankle injury which ruled him out of competition.

World Paralympics Championships

Craughwell’s Shauna Bocquet finished 10th in the final of the women’s T54 1500m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in a new personal best of 3.31.05. The race was won by the Swiss Catherine DeBrunner in a new championship record of 3.22.02. Bocquet also competed over 100m placing 4th in her heat and over 400m in a high-class event.

Irish Schools International

Galway athletes excelled at the Schools International held in Grangemouth, Scotland last weekend.

There were landmark wins for Race walkers Matthew Newell of CRH over 3000m, and Savanagh O Callaghan of Tuam in the U17 Girls walk, with Sinead Maher of South Galway AC claiming a great silver behind the Tuam athlete. Angela Cielecka of GCH and Danielle Moynihan of Tuam helped the Girls Relay squad to a super team bronze in the 4*100m Relay.

Also competing well for Ireland on a great weekend were Darragh Fahy of Loughrea, Sarah Hartnett of Tuam and Lamar Lucciano of Castlegar, The team was managed by Kathryn Casserly and Mary Barrett of GCH and Loughrea respectively.

AAI Games

The AAI Games and the Combined Events final day took place Sunday last in Morton Stadium, Santry in Dublin, and over 20 Galway athletes competed in what is traditionally a tune up for the upcoming National Senior Championships.

There were some good performances from the Galway contingent, including a win over 3000 metres for Ellen Moran of GCH and a Silver medal for U18 athlete Eva McLoughin of GCH in the Heptathlon event. Micheal Breathnach won Gold in the Master’s 35+ Combined Events also for the city club

Leonore Church of Craughwell AC also won silver in the National U20 Heptathlon in Santry with a fantastic series of performances and points total of 2808 across a gruelling 2-day program.