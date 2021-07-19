Galway Athletics Report – (18th July 2021)

print

European Top 5 for McDonnell

Galway City Harriers’ Robert McDonnell continued his excellent season last weekend, competing for Ireland at the European Under 20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

McDonnell raced over 200m at the prestigious event, and placed a superb fifth overall in a top-class final, clocking 21.19 behind UK winner Derek Kinlock. The talented Galway athlete made it through

the heats, winning his first race, and progressing through the semi-finals to reach Saturday’s final.

No doubt the experience of competing at this level will stand him in good stead ahead of his upcoming trip to Tokyo with the Irish Olympic team.

==

Galway Senior/Masters/Junior track and field championships

Galway Athletics Board are delighted to announce we will be holding Galway Senior/Masters/Junior track and field championships over two days, July 22nd and 29th next, at the Regional Sports Centre

tack in Dangan, Galway. Events will be held from 7.15 pm each evening.

The events will be for Junior (16 +) Senior, and master’s athletes.

==

Connacht Juvenile Championships

The Connacht U12 – 19 Juvenile Track and Field events were held last weekend over two sweltering days in Athlone IT. The events featured competition which acted as qualification for the National Juvenile Track and Field championships to be held next month.

Among the Galway winners at U12 level were Sarah Donald of GCH in the Long Jump, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC with a superb in the 60m Hurdles and 600m and Long Jump, a joint first via Dara

Breathnach of GCH ad=nd Oisin O Donovan of Craughwell AC in the High Jump.

In the U13 section, Rachel Warde of Craughwell won the Girls 80m and short hurdles with a dramatic double, Hazel Fahy of Loughrea AC won the 600m Girl’s race. In the field, Lauren Morgan of Craughwell AC won the Long Jump, Rebecca Moynihan of Tuam AC won the High Jump and Tuam’s Annalysse Nally took gold In the Turbo Javelin. In the U13 Boys, Tom Henry of Tuam won the 60m while Sam Casey of Craughwell won the High Jump.

In the U14 Girls, Angela Cielecka of GCH won a superb triple gold, claiming the Long Jump and the 80m and 200m sprint double. Lucy Hounkponou of GCH won the 75m Hurdles. Savanagh O’Callaghan won the 2k Walk for Tuam. In the field, there was a dead heat in the High Jump with Emma O Donovan of Craughwell and Katie McGeehan of GCH. Juno Hayes of GCH took Shot Putt gold, while Caltra and Districts Katie O Shaughnessy won Discus Gold.

In the U14 Boys events, there was triple delight for Sean Hoade of Craughwell AC , who won the Long Jump, and also took 200m gold and Hurdles victory. Daniel Sangodole of GCH won the 80m sprint, while Matthew Neill won the Race walk for CRH. In the field events, Connor Penny of Craughwell AC jumped 1.65m for a great win in the High Jump.

At U14 level, there were wins over 1500m for Declan O Connell of Craughwell in a fast 4.31, and Niamh Mannion of Castlegar AC.

At U15 level, double winners abounded- Ella Farrelly of Craughwell won the 100m and Long Jump, while Amy Rose Kelly of South Galway AC claimed 200m victory as well as gold over 80m Hurdles. In the 250m Hurdles, Orlaith Mannion of Tuam AC emerged victorious.

In the Field, Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC won High Jump gold. Tara Keane of GCH took victory in the Shot Putt. In the U15 Boys events, Ronan Duggan of GCH was another triple victor, winning hurdles gold over 250m, and the 100m and 200m double, while CAouilin Murphy of Conamara AC took Hurdle’s victory. In the field events, Darragh Kelly of Craughwell AC won High Jump gold, and Shane Meagher of GCH took Long Jump honours. Double Throwing gold went to Jack O’Shaughnessy of Caltra in the Shot Putt and Discus.

In the U16 Girls the standout athlete was Margaret Nnadi of GCH , who won gold in the 100m and 200m sprints, and also won the Shot Putt. In the Hurdles, Nicole Duffy of CRH won over 80m, with Sara Duffy of South Galway AC taking the 250m hurdles event honours. In the Long Jump, Grace Keaveney of Craughwell AC claimed gold, and clubmate Adara Salvo won the Triple Jump. Danielle Fitzpatrick of Tuam AC claimed Discus gold. Eva McLoughlin of GCH took victory in the Javelin.

In the Walk, Sinead Maher of South Galway AC won out.

At U17 level, in the sprints, Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC won gold in the 100m Girls, and Alix Joyce of Tuam AC won 400m gold. In the middle-distance races, Isabella Burke claimed a fine double

gold over 800m and 1500m for GCH, and clubmate Ava McKeon won double hurdles gold.

In the Field events, Jade Moorhead of Craughwell took the High Jump honours, Erin Kelly also of Craughwell won the Triple Jump, and clubmate Aoibhe Fahy won Javelin gold.

In the U17 Boys, there were sprint victories for Sean Duggan of GCH over 100m and Stephen Mannion of South Galway AC over 200m. Mannion continued his great day, ending up with three golds, claiming the 400m and Long Jump as well. Torin McGuire won another title for South Galway over 800m. In the Hurdles, David Mannion of South Galway won the 100m, with Mathieu Madden of GCH taking the 300m version. Madden was another who doubled up, winning the High Jump also.

Also in the field, Liam Shaw of Athenry AC excelled, winning both Shot Put and Discus gold. Evan Quinn of CRaughwell won the Triple Jump.

The U18 Girls events saw Emma Moore of GCH impressing with wins over 400m and 800m. Sprint gold going to Ciara Dolan of GCH in the 200m, with Emily Miskella of CRaughwell winning the 1500m. In the Jumps, Saoirse Moore of Craughwell AC won the High Jump, with clubmate Sophie O’ Brien winning Long Jump gold. Ella Rafferty of Tuam AC won Shot Put and Discus gold with an impressive series of throws.

In the U18 Boys events Robert Urquhart won 400m gold for GCH. Clubmate William McDonnell impressed winning the 800m and 1500m double with ease. Conor Hoade of GCH claimed 400m Hurdles gold.

In the field, Oisin Keane of GCH won triple gold in the throws, winning Shot Putt, Discus and Javelin.

Lukas Schukat of Craughwell AC took High Jump and Triple Jump victory, while Jack Hession of Tuam AC was first in the Long Jump. Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC won the 3000m in a fast 9.45.

At U19 level, there were Galway golds via Eimear Rowe of GCH over 400m, Aoife Kelly of Craughwell in the Triple Jump, In the Boys, Andrew Egan of GCH won over 200m, and Paschal Walsh claimed

400m gold for GCH. The middle distances saw Oisin Davis winning over 800m for Craughwell with clubmate Sean Cotter claiming 1500m gold.

There were also numerous relays wins for Galway clubs including Craughwell and GCH, on what was a superb weekend for the County as a whole on the athletics front.