Galway Athletics Report (17th October 2021)

Autumn Open Cross Country

The traditional curtain raiser to the National Cross Country season took place at Abbottstown in Dublin Sunday last, on the course that will be used for the upcoming European Cross Country championships

Galway athletes excelled on the day, none more so than Thomas McStay who stormed home to a superb third place finish in the Senior Men’s race. McStay ran a calculated and composed race and pushed on in the last two laps to challenge the leaders, finishing strongly in 232.08 for the 7500, race. Next home was rising star William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC in a fine 12th place, with Finley Daly of NUIG/Sligo next in 18thand Jamie Fallon of Craughwell just behind in 19th . There were other good runs from Aaron Brennan, Abbas Edris and Eoin Molloy of Castlegar , and David Bohan of GCH and Jack Miskella of Craughwell. In the Masters section , Gerry Carty placed fourth in the M50 Category.

In the Ladies race, Ellen Moran of GCH ran strongly for 26th place in very competitive field, with Aoife o Brien of NUIG in 31st

==

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country

The Finals of the Galway Primary Schools Cross Country was held last Tuesday in ideal conditions in Renmore

The race winners were Isla Day of Gaelscoil Dara in the Senior Girls, Alan Hallinan ofCraughwell NS in the Senior Boys, Aaron Byrne of Monivea NS in the Junior Boys, and Emily Maloney of Scoil Bhride Menlo NS in the Junior Girls

The Connacht Finals will be held Saturday next in Rathcormack National School grounds in Sligo from 12 noon. Qualifiers from Galway are the Top 15 individuals and top 3 teams in each race

==

North East Galway 10k

The North East Galway 10k was held Sunday last in Moylough, with Kevin Donagher of Rathfarnham AC winning out in a fast time of32.45, ahead of High McCardle of Roscommon Harriers and Pauric Ennis of Tullamore. First lady home was YvonneFehily in 42.50, with Eimear Bray of Corofin next

==

Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k

The 35th edition of the Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km race in association with Galway City Harriers AC takes place this Bank Holiday Sunday morning 24th October at 10.30am. The racechanges date for this year only and expects to attract around 1,000 runners around the city, including many visitors as well as local runners. Many of Galways top athletes will compete for prizes , with the likes of NUIG athletes Donal Devane and James Frizzell among the favourites as is William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC . A strong Leevale and Sligo contingent are expected to boost the elite entry .

The 8k starts at the Galway Technical Institute on Fr Griffin Road. The race routes right through the city , up Merchants Road, along Eyre Square, Eglinton Street, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, around the Cathedral and onto University Road, turning left at The Hospital, down Newcastle Road , St Marys Road, and right out to the turn up to Dr Mannix Road, going left and passing Pearse Stadium, down Rockbarton and Leisureland on to Salthill Prom. There is a fast finish alongDr Colohan Road, turning right along Grattan Road and finishing in South Park.

Registration closes Wednesday 20th October at 10pm .Race number pick up will take place at the Claddagh Hall Nimmo’s Pier on Saturday 23rd October 12 – 6pm and Sunday 24th October 8 – 9am. Entry will be controlled so please wait outside until called.

Car Parking is not permitted at Number pick up or Race start and finish. The closest car parks are those at Jurys Inn Galway and Hynes Yard multi story on Merchants Road, or along the Prom

The organisers request all participants to be mindful of the residents at the Start, as well as along the course and at the finish,and toobserve relevant public health guidance.

GCH thank all involved in making this race happen, this is a volunteer led event aimed at promoting athletics, sport and fitness, and we wish all participants the very best!

==

Connacht Senior League

The first leg of the Connacht Cross Country League takes place Saturday next 23rd October after the Primary Schools Finals finish in Rathcormack NS in Sligo Men run 8km and Ladies do a 4km circuit