Galway Athletics Report (17th May 2021)

Athletics Ireland Micro meet

Athletics Ireland hosted a micro meet last weekend in Cork IT, for athletes seeking qualification for summer championships at European level.

Among those competing was Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers, who produced a storming run to clock a flying 20.81 time over 200m to claim victory.

Albeit wind assisted, the time showcases McDonnell’s huge potential and at 18, he has a bright future ahead.

USA Action

Galway athlete Alanna Lally produced a medal winning performance at the weekend, claiming bronze at the American Conference championships in Tampa, Florida, for her college, Temple University.

Lally made it through the heats Saturday to run tactically well to secure silverware in the final a day later.

Also, in action was Craughwells Damien O Boyle, running with Louisiana, ran a solid 32.27 for 10,000m on the track at the Sun Belt Championships.

Alanna Lally

Galway 5k series

The second week of the virtual 2021 Galway 5k series concluded Tuesday night last 11th May, with the fastest times set by the same trio as the first week.

Quickest overall was wheelchair athlete Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC, with a time of 15.04; fastest male was Ger Hartnett of Tuam AC in a new best of 16.13, and fastest female was Neasa De Burca of GCH in a time of 18.05, a minute ahead of her prior weeks’ time.

The series continues for five weeks in total, with the third week completing Tuesday 18th May.

Galway Development squads

The 2021 Galway Athletics development squads for selected club athletes from U15 to U19 continue to ramp up, with both Race Walking and Middle-Distance training squads meeting over the past week.

Coaches and athletes met at Nolan Park Renmore, Friday last under the guidance of Sean McDermott, Siobhan Kelleher, Mark Davis and Brian Bruton for a grass-based session, whilst Olympian Rob Heffernan and Tuam ACs Pierce O Callaghan lead the walks groups.

Other event groups including Sprints, Hurdles, Throws and Jumps will take place on weekends prior to the end of May.

Athletes and clubs will be notified in advance of each session with sign up details being sent to club officials