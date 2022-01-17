Galway Athletics Report (17th January 2022)

International Selections

Galway City Harriers have received welcome good news in the form of international selection for Robert McDonnell and clubmate Cillin Greene for the upcoming DNA Athletics International event in Glasgow. Both athletes will compete on the Mixed 4*400m Realty squad. Former GCH runner, Alanna Lally, now with UCD,is also in the Irish team announced and she will compete in the 800m event

Dynamic New Athletics or DNA is an innovative, team-based competition concept for athletics created by European Athletics to complement the classic athletics format, and this event will be held at the Emirates Stadium in Glasgow on February 5th, 2022.

Team Ireland will be taking on teams from Scotland, England, Wales, Spain and Turkey across 11 track and fields to gather points to decide their position going into the decider event “The Hunt”.

Fixtures

This weekend sees the upcoming second round of the National Indoor League in Athlone IT Arena. GCH and Craughwell teams will be fighting it out with the best teams in the country for a top six spot which secures a berth in the final on February 12th