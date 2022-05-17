Galway Athletics Report (16th May 2022)

Galway 5k Series

Adrian Grogan of Castlegar AC won the second leg of the 2022 EY sponsored Galway 5k Series held in Craughwell AC on Tuesday last in a time of 17.09, ahead of Ed Maher in second in 17.12 and Paul Keane of GCH

Jane Ann Healy of GCH won the Ladies section in a fast time of 18.04 ahead of clubmate Grainne Ni Uallachain in 18.09 and Aisling Moyles of Castlegar AC in third spot

The Galway 5k Series is back in Caltra this Tuesday 17th May for leg 4, with Athenry and Clarenbridge to follow.

Irish Milers Club

Galway athletes travelled to Belfast on Saturday last to compete at the second Irish Milers Club event of the season, and produced some superb performances across a high-quality competition

Galway’s Alanna Lally and Emma Moore both impressed in a stellar 800m Ladies race, in which Louise Shanahan broke the Irish record, ahead of Ciara Mageean. Lally of UCD clocked 2.06, while young star Moore of GCH ran a personal best of 2.07.98 as she continues to progress.

Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers continued to impress clocking two very swift times – 10.43 over 100 metres and 20.61 seconds over 200m, the sixth fastest ever by an Irish athlete

Kyle Moorhead, of Craughwell AC had one of the races of his life to set a new Club Senior 1500m record of 3:53.95, while clubmate Sinead Gaffney also set a fantastic new Club Record of 4:38 over 1500. U23 Indoor 1500m Champion Patrick Noonan also of Craughwell clocked a first sub-4-minute 1500m hitting 3:57.51

Jamie Fallon of Craughwell clocked 15.05 in the Men’s 5k, while GCHs Ellen Moran, ran a great Ladies 5k in 17:54.

GCH Juniors impressed, as Isabella Burke clocked 2:23 for 800m, just behind a great sub 2:19 by Ella O’Connor whose promising indoor season is now yielding strong outdoor times.

European Masters Athletics

The European Masters non-Stadia championships are taking place in Grossetto, Italy, at present and three Castlegar AC athletes have travelled to represent Ireland, already with great success

Two of the trio have just achieved 5km Men’s M45 European bronze medals – Sean McDermott and Frank Gilmore both scored on the Irish team along with Ronan Kearns. Ian Egan also competed at M50 level

Kerry Ultra

GCH distance runner Jerome Debize came in third in the Kerry 50K ultra Saturday last in a time of 3 hours46 minutes.