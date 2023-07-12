Galway Athletics Report

European Athletics Under 23 Championships

GCH duo Robert McDonnell and Andrew Egan begin their European Athletics Under 23 Championships in Finland this week.

McDonnell runs in the 100m heats on Thursday morning, with any semi-final later that evening.

Later in the competition, both McDonnell and Andrew Egan are in the 4x400m relay alongside training partner Aaron Keane – all members of Brendan Glynn’s University of Galway’s sprint group.

International News

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC competes for Ireland this week at the World Paralympics Championships this week in France over 1500m this week. She will also go in the 100m and 400m events, all in the T54 category.

There was an encouraging start to GCH sprinter Cillian Greene’s season in Belgium on Saturday. Greene clocked a PB of 21.17 seconds for the 200m at a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze category meet in Kortrijk, and later ran 100m in 10.76s

National Juvenile Championships

Craughwell star Evan Hallinan

Galway athletes excelled at the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships last weekend, with multiple medal wins.

Craughwell star Evan Hallinan once again struck gold in the National U19 High Jump with a best of 1.90m, incredibly this was his 7th National title this year. There was also a gold medal win for clubmate Jade Moorhead in the National U19 Girls High Jump.

Craughwell hurdlers won four medals, with Rachel Ward winning the U13 sprint hurdles with a superb display. Lauren Kilduff and Sean Hoade won silver at U 16 and U17 level, while Sean Colleran won U14 bronze. U14 thrower Max Madden took bronze in the Shot Putt with a throw of 10.53. Craughwell AC athletes won Silver in the U15 boys in Relay via Ethan Stace, Tom Malone, Kai Watters, Alan Warde and Dara Simpson.

Rachel Treacy of Tuam created history when she became the first sprint hurdler from the club to win a national title claiming gold in the U14 age group over 75m Hurdles. Tuam AC also claimed the Boys All Ireland U14 relay title via the squad of Jakub Kostrubiec, Oliwer Lewandowski, Cian O’Driscoll, Odhran Kelly and Eanna McGrath

Athenry AC won gold on the double via Seán Doggett who became the U18 800m outdoor Champion, while Liam Shaw won gold in U19 Shot Putt in his last Juvenile event.

South Galway AC won silver via Orlaith Mannion in the U17 Girls 100m hurdles, while In the U19 sprint hurdles Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC won silver.

Galway City Harriers secured multiple Relay medals, with the U18 Girls team winning silver via Liana Colleran, Sophie Foley, Tara Keane & Saoirse Coleman the heroic quartet. The GCH U17 Boys also struck silver via Richard McGrath, Shane Meagher, Daniel Sangodele, Jack Barry and Shane McGovern. GCH U16 and U18 Boys teams both won team bronze medals.