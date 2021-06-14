Galway Athletics Report (14th June 2021)

print

International Action

Galway City Harriers sprinter Cillin Greene clocked a new 400m personal best in an international meet in Geneva, Switzerland Saturday last. Greened stormed to a time of 46.18 abroad, ahead of the famed Kevin Borlées of Belgium. Greene is going from strength to stretch over the one lap distance with a great start to his season

NUIG athlete Finley Daly just missed a European U23 standard by .03 of a second, as he ran a great time of 9.00.03 at the University of Birmingham 3000m steeplechase event during the week

==

Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships

Galway Athletics Board host the U9-U11 Children’s Games (Saturday 19th June) next in Dangan. This event works as a paired event with two from each club forming a scoring pair. Events on the programme include sprints, middle distance, relays, Turbo javelin and Long Jump.

==

National Race Walking Championships

The National Race-Walking championships were held at St Jarlath’s College Tuam last Saturday on an enclosed loop within the grounds.

The Men’s National 20k Walk title went the way of David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley) who came home in 1:28:03 ahead of Brendan Boyce 1:29:49 (Finn Valley AC), and Jerome Caprice 1:34:28 third home (Dundrum South Dublin AC).

The hugely talented Kate Veale (West Waterford AC) collected the Farandole Women’s 20k Walk title in what were very humid conditions at the scenic venue in Tuam.

At Juvenile level a series of events were held. with Savanagh O’Callaghan of Tuam first home of the 15 athletes in the Girls U14 2km race.in a time of 10.05 a personal best time by over 30 seconds.

Tuam athletes impressed across the board – In the U16 2km, Danielle Fitzpatrick won the bronze medal in her age group.In the girls U13 1km, Taillte O’Callaghan and Clodagh Gannon fought a neck and neck battle over the whole distance, battling right to the finish line and could not be separated by the judges recording personal best time of 5.11 just 4 seconds off the club record of 5.07.The multi-talented Rachel Treacy was very impressive to win the girls U12 1km in 5.30 and Oisin Gannon won the Boys U10 1km in 6.11.

==

AAI Games

Galway clubs were well represented at the 2021 AAI Games held last weekend over two days Morton Stadium, Santry.

Among the highlights saw Robert McDonnell of GCH run his second fastest 400m time to date of 47.13 to place second in his race.

In the Ladies 400m, there was an outdoor personal best for Sinead Treacy of Crauighwell AC as she impressed in winning her heat in 56.54. GCH athleteEimear Rowe also set a new best of 57.53, with Laura Nally just ahead at 57.29.

Seren O Toole of GCH placed third over 400m hurdles in her heat from GCH

Alex Lee also of the city club looked strong as he won his 100m heat in a 11.57 clocking

Over 200m, GCH athletes all ran well – Nicole Quirke with 26.52, Robert Meagher with a flying 22.35 and Alex Lee clocked 23.36

A competitive Men’s 3000m saw a super run of 8:26.24 by Aaron Brennan of GCH, while his clubmates Cian Coyne, Rian de Bairead and David Carter all ran well clocking just over 9 minutes

Craughwell AC athletes impressed in the middle-distance events, with Oisin Davis just missing the two-minute barrier over 800 m 2.00.36, with clubmate Gavin Cooney home in 2.03.10.

Jack Miskella ran well again over 1500m with a fast 3.55.36

Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC had a strong run over the barriers, placing third I the 2000m Steeplechase

==

Fixtures

The 2021 Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Track and Field Championships will take place on June 19th & 20th in Morton Stadium, Santry. Galway athletes will be well represented, especially via Craughwell and GCH clubs