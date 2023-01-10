Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10k

Finley Daly of Sligo AC continued his great season to date taking two big scalps as he won the 21st edition of the famous The Fields of Athenry 10k race, organised by local club Athenry AC on St Stephen’s Day last. Daly outkicked Jamie Fallon of Craughwell AC and former winner Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock, to win in a time of 30.46

In the Ladies, Ellen Moran of GCH returned to action with a storming run to take victory in a swift 35.37, with the ever-improving Kate Kelly of Athlone IT AC second and Catherine Thornton of GCH third

Resolution Run 5k

The Resolution Run 5k kicked off the 2023 road racing season on New Year’s Day January 1st in Galway City

The event organised by Galway City Harriers and Galway Athletes is a popular annual event on a fast and flat course around Galway City and the Claddagh and Grattan Road areas and attracted close on 300 entrants

First home was Patrick Noonan of Craughwell AC in 15.30, ahead of Abaas Edris of Castlegar ten seconds back, with French visitor Thomas Paillard third. Irish international Laura Mooney of Tullamore Harriers took the Ladies crown in a fast 16.37, ahead of Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell AC in second and Caoimhe Daniels in third.

National Indoor League

Two of Galway’s up-and-coming young track and field squads competed in Round one of the National Indoor League last weekend at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, as both Craughwell AC and South Galway AC fielded strong squads

Craughwells team was led by Sarah Finnegan (team manager), with Elaine Moran, Siofra Davis, Caoimhe Kilkenny, Sinead Treacy, Caron Ryan, Laura Cunningham, and Arlene Earls all scoring valuable points across the events

South Galway’s squad featured Caoimhe Kelleher, Roisin Geaney, Orlaith Mannion, Siobhan Geaney, Leah Hanley, Katie Flaherty and Sophie Farrell.

Round 2 of the League is in Athlone on the 22nd of January