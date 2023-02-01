Galway Athletics Report

Coldwood 4 Mile

Top 3 in Coldwood 4 Mile – (L-R): Padraic Fallon 2nd, Winner Mark Davis, 3rd Colm Byrne

Mark Davis of Craughwell AC won the Coldwood 4 Mile road race held last Sunday, clocking 22.01 for victory ahead of Padraic Fallon in second and East Galway athlete Colm Byrne in third

The first lady home was Jane Ann Meehan in 24.23 for GCH, with clubmate Kathryn Casserly next and Yvonne Fehily in third

Intervarsity Indoor Championships

The University of Galway athletes secured four medals at the Intervarsities Indoor Track and Field Championships held in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin last Saturday.

Fiona Everard scooped a bronze in the Ladies’ 1500m, with Shane Mooney winning a superb silver in the Men’s 60m Hurdles, Jack Maher winning a fine bronze over 1500m in the Men’s race and Sean Cotter also taking bronze in the 3000m race.

Laura Nally of GCH competing for UL secured another Galway medal winning 60m sprint bronze in 7.88 seconds.

Photos from Galway City Harriers awards held in the Menlo Park Hotel

Hall of Fame Awardee Brian Geraghty with his wife Fionnuala

Pic Credit: John O’Connor



International appearances

A squad of 14 Irish racewalkers travelled to Spain last weekend to compete at the Andalusia Championships, with athletes from Tuam, South Galway and CRH all taking part. The squad secured six medals, via wins from Matthew Newell and Caoimhe Phelan, second places from Doireann Hickey and Savannah O’Callaghan, and Cuisle O’Callaghan and Sean Kelleher winning bronze.

GCH Juvenile Athlete of the Year – Angela Cielecka

Pic Credit: John O’Connor



National Masters Championships

The National Masters Indoors Track and Field championships take centre stage this weekend with the event being held in Athlone IT. A large contingent of Galway athletes competes with the likes of Mary Barrett, Linda Nally and Jim Phelan among the medal hopes.