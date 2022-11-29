Galway Athletics Report

Ballinderreen 10km

Kevin Mooney winner Ballinderreen 10k with Siobhan Kelleher South Galway AC (Credit John O’Connor)



Last Sunday saw the South Galway AC organised Ballinderreen 10k take place on a fast circuit. Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC claimed the county title, running 34.03, ahead of clubmate Mark Davis in second and Ger Hartnett in third.

The Ladies saw a new name on the trophy, with Olive Gleeson of GCH claiming gold in 41.48, with Judith Campbell GCH second and Triona Moran third for Castlegar AC.

National Novice and Uneven Age Juveniles Cross Country

This weekend sees the second day of The National Cross-Country Championships take place in Garryann, Conna in Cork for what is likely to be a superb and exciting day of racing with huge crowds expected

The National Novice Cross Country races take centre stage and are typically fast and furious, with Men running 6km and Ladies 4km

GCH and Craughwell will field strong men’s teams, with the likes of Jack Miskella, Paddy Noonan and William Fitzgerald leading the Craughwell men, GCH will have athletes of the calibre of John Moroney, Andrew O Donnghaile, Cian Coyne, David Carter, Conor Byrne and David Bohan to call on. Abbas Edris and Rob Lennon go for Castlegar AC also.

GCH Ladies will go into the event with a very strong team and will chase a top-five or better position. The squad is led by Olive Gleeson and Aine O’Farrell, and strongly supported by Niamh Hennelly, Deirdre McCrae and Eimear O’Leary, and has proven cross-country ability and goes in with strong hopes. University of Galway athlete Fiona Everard will be expected to go very well, with a medal a possibility for the talented Bandon AC athlete, with Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell another to watch

At Juvenile level, the programme will feature the U11 to U19 All Ireland championships, and again Galway will be well represented at club and county level across GCH, Craughwell, South Galway, CRH and Tuam athletes among others.