Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Cross Country Championships

The Connacht Cross Country Championships at club level kicks off in earnest this weekend, with the Even Age Juveniles and Adult Senior championships taking place Sunday 6th November in Drumshanbo, Leitrim.

Competition for Juveniles will be from U12 to U18 level, with places in the All-Ireland championships at stake. At Senior level, the men’s race will be over 8km, and Ladies run 6k, and the race will double as the Connacht Senior race and as part of the Seniors and Master League

Dublin Marathon

North of 15,000 finishers completed the Irish Life Dublin Marathon last Sunday, as the race returned to the capital’s streets after a three-year hiatus. The event saw Taofik Allam and Nigist Muluneh win the Men’s and Women’s events respectively, with Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC and Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC winning the Irish titles

At local level, first of the Galway runners’ home were two now Dublin based athletes, as Loughrea’s Vincent McGuinness – now with Crusaders AC clocked a flying 2 hours 31 minutes and clubmate Ciaran Diviney ran a great time of 2.40. Kevin Mooney of Craughwell came home in 2.45, with Ger Cuddy of GCH clocking 2.47, and Louis Coyne a solid 2.55, while GCH trio Ken Little, Dave Meehan and Padraic O’Malley also broke the magic 3-hour barrier.

Deirdre Gibbons was first of the Galway ladies’ home for GCH in a fast 3 hours 5 minutes, with clubmate Neasa De Burca clocking 3.07, while GCH duo Julie Bradshaw and Sinead Jordan both completed in 3.15.

Corofin 8k and 10 Mile races

Corofin AC will host its annual series of road races this Sunday, November 6th, with both an 8km and 10 Mile option on the cards. The 10 Mile event starts at 9 am, with the 8km at 9.30, and entry is available online on Run Ireland and Njuko.net/corofin-2022