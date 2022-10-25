Galway Athletics Report

International Masters Cross Country selections

Three Galway athletes have been selected on Irish squads for the upcoming British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Dublin next month. Mark Davis of Craughwell returns to Masters international duty in the M50 Category, as will Martin McEvilly of GCH at M75 level. In the Ladies, Jane Ann Meehan of GCH is a reserve on the hotly contested W35 team

Connacht Primary Schools Cross Country

The Connacht Finals were held on Saturday last in Moyne Community College, Moyne Co Longford, in true cross-country conditions. Galway athletes secured a superb individual double gold haul, with wins for the talented Eimear Fallon of Gardenfield NS in the Senior Girls race, and the in-form Alan Hallinan of Craughwell NS in the Senior Boys race. Anton O Conchuir has a superb run to place second in the Junior Boys race for Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Knocknacarra

Galway schools also medalled at team level, with Belclare NS winning Senior Girls team silver, Craughwell NS winning Senior Boys bronze medals and St Brendan’s Loughrea winning Junior Boys bronze medals.

Connacht Senior League

The first leg of the Connacht Cross Country League was also held last Saturday after the Primary Schools event in Moyne, Longford. David Bohan of GCH ran a storming race to show his class over the 6km distance with a well-deserved victory, with Aine O Farrell also running well for fourth for the city club in a competitive Ladies’ 4km event. The next Connacht event is the Even Age Juveniles and Adult Senior championships Sunday 6th November in Drumshanbo, Leitrim.

Pictured are: Ronan O Conghaile GCH, Winner David Bohan of GCH and Alan O Brien of Athenry

Dublin Marathon

All roads lead to Dublin this Sunday for the Dublin Marathon, which sees thousands of athletes take on the 26.2-mile challenge. A huge field is expected including hundreds of Galway-based runners. All local clubs will field strong contingents notably Athenry and GCH, with quite a number targeting a sub-three-hour finish, with the likes of Michael Conway, Deirdre Gibbons and Julie Bradshaw of GCH all likely to go well, as will Dante Aquino of Athenry AC