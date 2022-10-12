Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country Championships

The second day of the Club’s cross country event for Galway was held in the Racecourse at Ballybrit on Saturday last, hosted by Castlegar AC, where the Juvenile Uneven Ages, along with the Intermediate Mens race took centre stage.

Winners at Juvenile level included Cathy Ann Sheridan of South Galway AC who won the U9 Girls race, Aoibhe Daly of Clare River Harriers won U11 gold, Eimear Fallon of Tuam was superb in claiming U13 victory to add to her U14 gold of last week, while Keilah Murray of GCH impressed as she claimed the U15 title

Leah Toher of GCH won again, this time at U19 level ,and she was pushed all the way by Eva Ruane of Ballinasloe and District AC who won U17 gold, in an exciting finale to the combined U17 and U19 Girls race

In the Boys races, there were wins for Finbarr Sayers Salas of Castlegar AC at the U9 age category, Aaron Small of GCH took the honours in the U11 race, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell won again doubling up from last week as he claimed U13 victory, Declan O’Connell of Craughwell AC impressed with a win in the competitive U15 race. Sean Doggett of Athenry won gold in the U17 event, while Torin McGuire was very strong as he won theU19 title for South Galway AC

At Adult level, the Men’s race was won well by Ger Hartnett of Tuam AC with a brave front running performance, ahead of the returning Colm Byrne of East Galway AC in second and Frank King of Castlegar AC in third.

Autumn Open Fixture

This weekend sees one of the major cross country fixtures of the season, the Autumn Open, take place Sunday next 17th October, in the purpose built National Cross Country course in Abbottstown, Dublin. The races will see a combined Senior, Junior and Masters Mens field take on the 8km course, with Juniors doing 6km, while Ladies race over 6km. The event will see many of Ireland’s top athletes such as Darragh McIlhenny and Efrem Gidey, as well as Sarah Healy and Michelle Finn take centre stage

Galway athletes will also travel in force for this season opener, with the likes of Tom McStay of GCH, Jamie Fallon and Willie Fitzgerald of Craughwell as well as Laura Byrne and Ellen Moran of GCH likely to start. A host of top Masters will also be vying for International place as the races act as trials for the upcoming Masters International Cross Country fixture.