Galway Athletics Report

Grant Thornton 5K

The Athletics Ireland organised Grant Thornton sponsored 5k on the Prom was held in superb conditions Wednesday evening last in Salthill.

Thomas Mcstay of Galway City Harriers showed his international class winning easily in 14.52, clear of Adrian Grogan Castlegar second and Bryan Lalor in third

Edel Kelly of GCH won the Ladies section in 19.28, with Deirdre Moroney second and Cara Gleeson third

Castlegar Cross Country

Ladies Top Three in Castlegar – Maria McCambridge (2nd), Ellen Moran GCH (winner), Sara Doohan (3rd)

A huge crowd and beautiful sunshine heralded the start of the cross-country season at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit, at the annual Castlegar AC hosted Cross Country events.

Ennis Track swept the boards in the Men’s event with young star Niall Murphy winning the 6k ahead of clubmate Jose Jimenez after an enthralling battle. The returning William Fitzgerald impressed for Craughwell in third spot.

The Ladies race over 4km saw a dominant front running performance by Ellen Moran of GCH as she swept home to victory ahead of Maria McCambridge of DSD in second and Sara Doohan of Corran AC third.

The Juvenile events saw huge fields take part across a packed programme of events, with standout winners including Padraig Corduff of Westport and Adara Salvo of Craughwell at U17 level, and Emma Brennan of Longford and Luke Walsh of South Galway AC at U15/16 level.