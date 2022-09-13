Galway Athletics Report

National Half Marathon

The National Half Marathon was held Saturday last in Ratoath Co. Meath with Yared Derese and Kate Purcell the overall winners. Galway City Harriers Masters Mens team performed exceptionally well winning National team bronze via the trio of Ger Cuddy, Arkadiusz Skupin and Diarmuid Hennessey all of whom combined well with times of 75.24, 76.58 and 77.48 minutes respectively to claim medals.

Grant Thornton 5k

The Grant Thornton sponsored corporate challenge 5km takes place on Wednesday 14th September at South Park in Galway City at 7.45pm. Limited entry is still available

Castlegar AC Cross Country Open

The traditional curtain raiser to the Cross Country season, the Castlegar AC hosted all ages cross country event takes place this Saturday in Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit.

The Senior Ladies race kicks off the programme at 12 noon over 4km, followed by the Senior Mens race straight after. Both races will attract strong fields from local clubs such as GCH , Craughwell and the hosts as well as the usual crop of National level athletes from around the country.

A full programme of Juvenile races follows throughout the day which is well worth supporting. Registrations are available on Pop Up Races online.

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country

The Galway Primary Schools Cross Country takes place over two Tuesdays in Renmore at Nolan Park in the city, on Tuesday 20th and 27th September next. Entry is open to all Primary Schools pupils from Third to Sixth Class, who will be issued entry forms this week via Schools. Note entry is online this year.