Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country

The second day of the 2020 Galway Cross Country championships scheduled for last weekend was postponed, due to level 3 restrictions, with the organisers planning to refix a date in early November for the championships for the Uneven Ages Juveniles and Intermediate adult races

The Connacht Cross Country dates for this year are provisionally fixed for November 1st in Sligo and 15th November in Galway.

Club Training resumes

Galway City Harriers Fit for Life training programme has resumed. Athletes interested in starting to run or returning to train can email for details. Signing up in advance is required.

If anyone is interested in returning to Fit4Life or joining for the first time please email [email protected]

Craughwell AC fundraiser

Craughwell AC is hosting a fundraiser for their ongoing facilities development. Fronted by international athlete Shauna Bocquet, the club aims to raise funds over the October Bank Holiday weekend via a series of virtual runs and activities.

More information is on the Craughwell AC website