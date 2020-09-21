Galway Athletics Report

Castlegar AC Cross Country

John Moroney of GCH in action in the Men’s race

The Castlegar AC Cross Country open event was held in Merlin Woods City Park in Doughiska, Saturday last 19th September, incorporating the Galway Novice Cross Country championships

Donal Devane of Ennis Track AC took a commanding victory in the Mens 6km race, the National Novice champion holding off clubmate Dean Casey in second and third was Mick Fogarty of Ferbane AC with an excellent run.

Dean Casey and Mick Fogarty who were 2nd and 3rd overall in the Men’s race

The Galway Novice title went to the in-form Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC, Declan O’Connor of South Galway AC placed second and Diarmuid Hennessy of GCH had a great finish to place third.

First lady home overall was Isobel Oakes, with Michelle Kenny second and Laura O’Mahony third.

Winner of the Galway Novice championships was Sinead Kelly of GCH, with Aisling Moyles second for Castlegar and third was Deirdre Moran Smyth of GCH

Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC won the Open 2km race ahead of Gearoid King of Castlegar and Eoin Killeen of GCH, with Clodagh Fallon of Tuam first girl home.

A full programme of juvenile races took place in the afternoon programme with most Galway clubs well represented in a very enjoyable event for all

Ulster Throws action

Athenry AC athlete Liam Shaw competed at the Ulster Winter Throws festival at Finn Valley Centre, Donegal on Saturday 19th September. Shaw took gold in both the U16 and U18 Shot Putt and finished off the day winning the U16 discus with a huge 46m30 throw, improving his previous best by over 8 metres.

Fixtures

Galway Track and Field

Galway Athletics Board will host a short Track and Field programme on Saturday next 26th September at Dangan, Galway. The programme will start at 12 noon. The programme features the following events – 400m, 800m, 1 mile, 5000m, Shot Putt and Long Jump. The event is open to Junior, Senior and Masters Athletes with pre entry only via clubs

Galway Cross Country

The 2020 Galway Cross Country championships will take place Sunday 4th October and Sunday 11th October next. The first day will be held at Galway Racecourse on the infield and will feature the Even Ages Juvenile and Senior and Masters races at adult level. The second day will feature the Intermediate adults’ races and the Juvenile Uneven Ages competitions.

The programme will commence circa 10.30 am both days and will continue to 5pm to facilitate all races under required protocols. The venue for Day two will be confirmed this week.