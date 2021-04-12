Galway Athletics Report (12th April 2021)

print

US Action

Two of Galway’s US based athletes were in action at the weekend stateside. Alanna Lally won over 800m at her own university’s Temple invitational in a good time of 2.06.28

Meanwhile Aisling Joyce of Bradley University clocked a time of 4.42 over 1500m in Mississippi.

Athletics training resumption

Juvenile i.e., U18 training resumes from 26th April as part of the easing of Covid restrictions by Government. Juvenile athletics in pods of 15 will resume from that date. Athletes are reminded that in order to train they will need to be registered with their clubs and this should be completed before a return to action

Senior high-performance training for carded athletes continues as normal for adults, while Galway Athletics continues to advocate for a general adult return to sport.

2021 Galway 5km Series

The 2021 Galway 5k Series is almost sold out, with well over 900 entries now taken up for this year’s virtual series. The series of five 5 k races over 5 weeks in May and early June where entrants put themselves against the clock rather than others, has proved as popular as ever. With only 1,000 spaces available, very limited entry remains on www.myrunresults.com.

Athletics Ireland workshops

Athletics Ireland hosts a Club Chairpersons workshop to guide and advise those in leadership positions within clubs. this seminar will take place Thursday next on Zoom at 7.30pm, with registration available on Athletics Ireland website.