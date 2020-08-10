Galway Athletics Report

Castlegar Track And Field Series

The third day of the Castlegar AC organised grass track and field competition took place Friday last at Doughiska.

Once again good numbers attended and race highlights included wins for local athlete Abas Edris of Castlegar in both the 800m and the mile, while in the Ladies events Holly O’Boyle of Craughwell won the mile, Siobhan Geaney of South Galway took the honours in the 800m and Aisling Finn also of South Galway Ac won over 60m. Sprinter Richard Kamson of GCH won the 60m and 100m Men’s races, while Brendan Staunton of GCH took the honours in the Shot Putt.

The fourth and final day takes place this Friday at the same venue and starts at 6pm. Entries are available on Eventmaster.ie

Connemara 100 mile

The first road race in Galway in some time took place on a beautiful day around Clifden and surrounding areas on Saturday last with the annual holding of the arduous Connemara 100 mile race.

First home was Alastair Higgins in a superb time of 14 hours 56 minutes, with second Rolande Espina and third Fozzie Forestall. First lady was Anne Jennings in a time of 17 hours 48 minutes.

Belfast and Le Cheile track meetings

Several Galway athletes competed in Belfast last week in a high quality event at the Mary Peters track. Finley Daly of NUIG and Jack Miskella of Craughwell both clocked 3.57 for 1500m with Keith Fallon GCH also going sub 4 minutes

At the Le Cheile track meeting Friday, sprinters Andrew Egan, Darren Costello, Nicole Quirke and Aisling Healy all of GCH, continued their strong start to the season with solid performances, as did Sarah Lanigan with a 2.15 800m clocking

Connacht Track and Field events

The Connacht Athletics board are hosting two events for athletes U14 and upwards including Seniors and Masters this weekend

On Saturday Craughwell will host a Long Jump and Shot Putt competition, while Sunday will see a track meet in Athlone IT outdoor track with events over 100m, 800m and 3km.