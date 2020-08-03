Galway Athletics Report

Athletics returned to competitive action last weekend with two events on the calendar featuring Galway athletes

Castlegar AC Games

Castlegar Athletics Club held their third evening of athletics on Merlin Woods City Park last Friday night, with a full house taking part across the varied programme

Highlight of the evening was the Senior Men’s 5000m race, won by GCH athlete David Bohan in 16.50, from Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC second in 17.14, with Ger Cuddy of GCH third in 17.41

Abas Edris won the 400m with a blistering finish, while In the Ladies 400m, first home was Annette Quaid of Leevale AC

Gavin Cooney of Craughwell AC impressed with a strong front running display as he took the honours in the Men’s 1500m with Caoimhe Kelleher first lady home for South Galway.

This Friday 7th August sees the third event of the four-event series, from 6pm with registrations available, online only, on Eventmaster.ie

David Bohan (GCH) 5k winner at Castlegar Games. Pic: Shane Tighe

Leevale/Carlow Track events

Leevale AC held two days of track competition at CIT in Cork last week. On Day one, Tuesday last Robert Meagher of GCH impressed as he clocked 49.7 over 400m. Day two was held Thursday night last at C.I.T. in Cork. Rob McDonnell of GCH posted 10.93 in the 100m to win his heat, his second time under 11 seconds this season. Andrew Egan also GCH finished third in the same heat clocking an impressive 11.38 seconds, his first race at senior level. Also, from the GCH juvenile ranks Nicole Quirke dipped under 13 seconds for the first time clocking 12.97 in the Senior women’s 100m.

Rob McDonnell later went on to finish second in the 200m in 21.9 seconds and Rob Meagher also GCH clocked 22.67 in his heat.

On Sunday last in Carlow over 100m, Sarah Quinn (NUI Galway) ran a personal best over 100m with 11.63, while Laura Ann Costello (GCH) also competed and showed she has returned to good form with a seasons best of 12.46.

Road Racing season begins

David Carter of GCH won the Ennis 10k Friday evening last in a fast time of 33.50

East Galway AC will host a 5k event on 29th August next in Skehana, with further details to follow.

Streets of Galway 8k

This weekend would traditionally be the weekend of the Streets of Galway 8km. However, given the restricted numbers allowed in events, the race will not take place this weekend. Host club Galway City Harriers are seeking to host a race in the city this year, and are planning for an event with the relevant bodies, and will issue an update in due course.