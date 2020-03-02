Galway Athletics Report

National Indoor Senior Championships

The Irish Life Health National Indoor Senior Championships were held last weekend over two days in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, and it was a weekend of great success for many of Galway’s top track and field athletes, with three individual and one team medal coming west.

Saturday’s action saw a phenomenal performance from the hugely talented GCH sprinter Robert McDonnell. At just 17 years of age McDonnell ran superbly to claim bronze in the Senior Men’s 200m, clocking 22.06 in the final after qualifying via the heats earlier in 21.9 seconds.

Robert McDonnell GCH Senior Mens 200m bronze medallist at the National Indoors

Veronica Burke of Ballinasloe and District AC won silver in the Ladies 3000m Walk with a superb performance, clocking 14.54 for silver behind Kate Veale.

Nicole Walsh of Galway City Harriers continued her excellent form to claim bronze in the 400m final at Abbottstown on Sunday. In a highly competitive final won by Sophie Becker in 53.75, Walsh sprinted strongly to finish in the medals in a season’s best time of 55.2.

There was a great finish for GCH’s relay squad under the guidance of Coach Brendan Glynn, as the team claimed bronze in the Men’s 4 x 200m relay event, after a thrilling battle with Emerald and Tallaght. The squad comprised Robert Meagher, Robert McDonnell, Jack Dempsey and Owen Scully.

Also of note was the performance of NUIG athlete Sarah Quinn, competing with her club of St Colman’s South Mayo AC, Quinn stormed to victory on Sunday winning the Senior Women’s 60m Hurdles event.

Gort 5km

Gort 5km top 3 from L to R Winner Rory Chesser, 2nd Liam Naughton and 3rd David Bohan

The Gort 5km race was held Sunday 1st March last, organised by local club South Galway AC.

First over the line was Rory Chesser of Ennis Track in a time of 15.30, ahead of clubmate Liam Naughton in second in 16.10 and GCH athlete David Bohan in third in 16.23. Alma Walsh was first lady home in 20.08 ahead of Athenry’s Edel Kelly and Linda Porter of Craughwell AC

Kinvara Rock and Road races

The Kinvara Rock and Road series of distance races will be held next Saturday 7th March in Kinvara, Co. Galway.

The full marathon starts at 10:00am, the half marathon walkers start at 11:00am, the 10K runners and walkers start at 12:00pm and the half marathon runners start at 12:10pm.Registration is still open on the Kinvara race website.

Irish Schools Cross Country

The Irish Schools Cross Country Championships take place next Saturday in Santry in Dublin and many of Galway’s schools will be represented across the hugely competitive series of eight races.

Irish Universities Cross Country

NUI Galway athletes will chase National silverware this weekend in Cork Institute of Technology at the Intervarsities Cross Country. NUIG Men’s team will feature the likes of Pierre Murchan, Thomas McStay and Aaron Brennan, and the Ladies team has such talent as Rhona Pierce, Aoife O’Brien and Eibhlin McCarthy at its disposal. Both squads will be in medal contention for Saturday’s races and are among the strongest ever fielded by the college.

National Masters Indoors Championships

This weekend sees the top Masters Athletes in the country take to the Indoors, with the National Masters Indoors Championships taking place in Athlone. Many of Galway’s most famous athletes will compete for honours including Martin McEvilly for GCH, Ian Egan of Castlegar, Kathryn Casserly, Majella Loftus and Sinead Foran of GCH among others.