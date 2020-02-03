Galway Athletics Report

Irish Life Health Intermediate/Masters and Juvenile B & Relays Cross Country

Galway teams will travel in force this weekend to the last Major National cross country championships, the Irish Life Health Intermediate/Master Juvenile B & Relays events, which will be held in Avondale, Rathdrum Co Wicklow on Saturday 8th February. A programme of Juvenile development races and the Inter Club Relays at Juvenile level will also take place.

The Intermediate men’s team for the 8k race is a strong one, led by Abaas Edris of Castlegar with strong GCH representation from David Carter, David Bohan, Naoise O’Gibne and Conor Deane to name but a few, and the squad should be in medal contention,

The Intermediate ladies’ race will be held over 5km, and the squad includes the likes of Caron Ryan of Craughwell (third in the Novice at Christmas) and Catherine Thornton of Crusaders, with Castlegar AC forming the backbone of the team

Galway Masters Ladies O35 squad and the GCH club team will be both be in with a very strong medal chance, with Jane Ann Meehan, Niamh Hennelly and Sinead Foran of GCH among the standout names, while the Over 50 ladies are another squad with definite silverware potential, with the likes of Mary Kealy and Carmel Brannigan going well

In the Men’s Masters Races, Galway will field three teams, at Over 35, 50 and 65 level with all three sides well prepared under the guidance of team manager Sean McDermott.

The Over 50 Men’s team has possibly the best chance of winning medals, with Ian Egan, Dave Evans, Gerry Carty and Niall Murphy all strong competitors on the country. At Over 65 level, the legendary Martin McEvilly returns, and along with Martin Kearney, and Tony Fahy, makes up a strong GCH team, with a county team also competing.

In the Over 35 Men’s event, Galway will field a strong team in a very competitive event with Ger Hartnett and Sean Burke of Tuam, Bruin O’Connor of GCH and Mark Davis of Craughwell some of the high-quality team assembled by the selectors.

Maree 8km

The Maree 8KM Run is back for its 12th year in 2020.

This scenic run takes place in the surrounds of Maree, Oranmore, Co. Galway on Sunday, February 9th next at 12 noon.

This picturesque circuit has been measured to AI standards, will be chip timed, and has been approved by the Galway County Board.

The route takes participants from the start point at Maree Community Centre out onto Galway Bay, down the picturesque Tawin peninsula, and back to Maree Community Centre.

The event will raise funds to develop local sporting facilities in Maree, and is organised by Maree Athletics Club in conjunction with the Maree Development Organisation

Scottish Combined Events Championships

Liam Shaw, Athenry AC, travelled to the fantastic Glasgow Emirates Arena on 1st February to take part in the Scottish Combined Events Championships and came away with a bronze medal. The competition was tough in a very talented field. Shaw impressed particularly in the Shot Putt as he broke the championship best by over 5 metres and smashed the Scottish record in the process.

GCH Award

Galway City Harriers was named as the Development Club of the Year by Athletics Ireland for the first time in its history. The award is testament to the excellent work at Juvenile level by the club.

GCH athlete Conor Hoade was also named as Galway Athlete of the Year

AAI Games

The AAI Indoor Games take place this Sunday 9th February in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin

Assistant Coaching Course

There is an introductory coaching course being held in St Brigid’s College Loughrea on Friday 14th February 14th and Friday 28th February 6-9.30pm and entry is now up online on https://www.athleticsireland.ie/index.php/coaching if anyone wishes to register.