Galway Athletics Report

National Combined Events

Matthieu Madden GCH , Silver medal winner U16 Boys National Combined Events (Credit Maeve Ayo)

There was great success for Galway athletes at the National All ages Combined Events held in last Saturday.

Darragh Fahy was the standout performer winning gold for Loughrea AC in the U14 Boys Pentathlon event. Fahy top scored in the five-event competition over Hurdles, Long Jump, High Jump , Shot Putt and 800m.

Darragh Fahy Loughrea AC winner U14 Boys National Combined Events

Matthieu Madden brought home GCH’s first National medal of 2020 when winning a Combined Events silver in exciting circumstances in the U16 event. Madden took silver in the U16 Boys event, with several outstanding performances to achieve a points haul of 3,083. Liam Shaw of Athenry AC was unlucky in the same event, as he placed fourth overall in a very high quality competition.

Craughwell athlete Ellie Cronin won a superb bronze in the Junior Women’s category to top a great day for the multi eventers from Galway

Several other athletes from Galway clubs such as GCH, Castlegar, South Galway and Tuam competed and all acquitted themselves well over the arduous multi event competitions.

Fixtures

National Indoor League

Galway City Harriers Men’s and Ladies teams, and Craughwell Ladies squad will chase medals at the second and final round of the National Indoor Track and Field League this weekend. GCH men’s team are in second spot, going into the final round, with GCH ladies in fourth and Craughwell sixth, and all are in with medal chances. The event takes place on Sunday 26th January in AIT International Arena.

National Indoor Junior & U23 Championships

Many of Galway’s top up and coming athletes will compete at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Junior & U23 Championships which take place on Saturday 25th January in AIT International Arena in Athlone

Coldwood 4 Mile race

Coldwood National school will be holding their annual 4 mile run on Sunday 26th of January next at 11 am, in aid of development of the school. The event is organized in conjunction with Craughwell AC it promises to be another great event with the usual super hospitality post-race Registration available on Run Ireland or on the morning of event from 10am in Coldwood National School.

Runners, joggers and walkers are all welcome, the race will be chip timed the course has been measured and is AAI approved.

Race Walking Judge course

An Athletics Ireland NRWJ (National Race Walking Judge) Level I course will be held in Athlone IT, Saturday January 25, 2020 next

The NRWJ (National Race-Walking Judge) Level I course is intended to provide the participants with the theoretical and practical training required to make them capable of officiating at national competitions. More information is on Athletics Ireland website.