Galway Athletics Report

Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships

U12 Girls 600m medal winners, (L to R): Isla Day CRH third, winner Hazel Fahy of Loughrea and third Grace McGrath of Tuam

The 2020 Galway Indoor Championships were held in the superb surroundings of Athlone IT Arena last Saturday and Sunday. A huge entry of over 800 athletes from all Galway clubs competed at both juvenile and adult level over the two-day competition, accompanied by a large crowd of parents and supporters who were in attendance for a great weekend of athletics

At senior level, Kathryn Casserly of GCH was in flying form, winning the Senior Ladies 800m and 1500m double with a great display of front running. Paul Joyce of Craughwell looked imperious in winning the senior men’s 800m in a fast 1.59, and Jack Maher GCH finished strongly in taking the Men’s 1500m county title.

Stuart Moloney, a guest athlete, showed great form as he won an enthralling Men’s 3000m in 9.01, ahead of GCH athlete David Carter, who was first Galway athlete home with William Fitzgerald of Craughwell third over the line. Tara Whyte of GCH had a fabulous run to take victory in the ladies’ race ahead of Helena O’Keeffe of Loughrea AC

In the sprints, Ronnie Warde of Craughwell AC powered home to take the Men’s 60m title with Darren Costello of GCH claiming the Men’s 200m.Samuel Ukaga of Loughrea won the Men’s 60m sprint hurdles.

In the Ladies, Laura Cunningham of Craughwell AC won gold in the 60m sprint, and GCH’s Majella Loftus won gold in the masters 60 and 200m events

In the field events, Brendan Lynch of Loughrea AC won the Long Jump. Justin Lane of Tuam AC claimed the High Jump and Pole Vault titles. In the Shot Putt, Richard O’Hanlon of GCH and Martin Griffin of Ballinasloe won the Masters titles. In the Ladies, Laura Cunningham of Craughwell won double gold in both High Jump and Shot Putt, to make it a triple win on the day. The talented Chloe Casey performed well in taking Long Jump gold for Galway City Harriers. Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC won Masters gold in the Shot and Hurdles

At Juvenile level Jack Cahill of Craughwell won a double gold in the U12 Boys 60m sprint and the High Jump, with Liam Bailey of South Galway AC winning the 600m distance race. Jamie Cooke of South Galway AC also won a superb double, claiming both Sprint hurdles and Long Jump titles. Ethan Stace of Craughwell AC won gold in the Shot Putt.

The U12 Hurdles title in the Girls section went to Rachel Ward of Craughwell AC. In the Shot Putt, Ava Doyle of Craughwell AC took home gold, winning the Girls event. Lauren Morgan of Craughwell AC won the Long Jump with Rebecca Moynihan of Tuam AC winning gold in the High Jump.

On the track, The U12 Girls 60m sprint was won by Isla Day of Clare River Harriers, in the longer distances, the U12 Girls 600m title went to Hazel Fahy of Loughrea AC with a dominant run.

At U11 level, The Girls 60m sprint title went to Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC, who was another athlete, won a double in claiming the 600m title as well. Rhys Lawless of Loughrea won the Boys 60m title, with Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC taking home gold in the Boys 600m race.

U11 Boys 600m medallists (L to R) Brendan McGuane South Galway AC 2nd, winner Craughwell’s Alan Hallinan and 3rd Eanna McGrath Tuam

Oisin O’Donovan of Craughwell AC and Sarah Donald of GCH won the U 11 Long Jump crowns.

In the U10 events, the Girls 60m sprint title went to Aisling Tauchen of GCH with a flying run, and she later made it two wins on the day, with Long Jump victory as well. Cathal Walsh of South Galway AC was fastest out of the blocks in claiming the Boys gold over 60m.

Darragh O’Donnell of Craughwell AC was another double gold winner, claiming Boys Long Jump and 400m victories. Sally Fahey of South Galway AC won the U10 Girls 400m.

At U9 level, both The Girls 60m and 200m titles were won by Laoise Colleran of Craughwell AC, while Lola Whitney Mangan also of Craughwell AC won the Girls Long Jump gold medal.

In the Boys section, The U9 60m title was won by Rory Tauchen of GCH, with Jack McNena of Craughwell AC taking home gold in the Boys 200m race. Oscar Conneely of South Galway AC won the Long Jump title.

At U13 level Juno Hayes of Galway City Harriers made it two golds in winning the Girls Long Jump and the Sprint hurdles. The Girls 60m title was won by Lauren Kilduff of Craughwell AC.

Emma O’Donovan of Craughwell AC also won double gold in the U13 High Jump and the 600m distance race. Ruby Casey of East Galway AC claimed the Shot Putt title

In the Boys section, Sean Hoade of Craughwell AC was victorious in both Sprint hurdles and Long Jump. The U13 60m title was won by Jack Barry of GCH, with Odhran O’Hare of Tuam AC winning the 600m gold. Ciaran O’Donnell of Tuam AC won the High Jump, while Cillian O Tuarisg of Ballinasloe won the Shot putt crown.

In the U14 Events the Girls 60m title was won by Orlaith Mannion of South Galway AC while Myah Gallagher of Tuam AC claimed the honours in the 800m. Saoirse Kilkelly of South Galway took gold in the 1k Walk.

Ella Farrelly of Craughwell AC won the Sprint Hurdles and Long Jump double at U14 level. Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC won High Jump gold, while Abbi McGrath also of Tuam won Shot Putt gold

In the Boys events, the U14 800m title was won by Kyle Fitzgerald of Clare River Harriers after an exciting finish. First home in the 60m sprint the winner was Ronan Duggan of GCH.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC impressed at U14 level takinggold in the 60m hurdles and the Long Jump. Darragh Kelly of Craughwell AC took gold in the High Jump, with Jack O’Shaughnessy of Caltra AC winning the Shot Putt.

At U 15 level Caoimhe Kilkenny of Ballinasloe and District AC won gold won in the 60m, while Nicole Duffy of Clare River Harriers won the Sprint hurdles. Siobhan Geaney of South Galway AC won the 800m distance race, while Sinead Maher of South Galway AC won the 1k Walk.

In the field events, Grace Keaveney of Craughwell AC won the Long Jump, with Grace Bermingham of South Galway AC winning the High Jump, and Bronagh Deeley of Athenry AC claiming gold in the Shot Putt.

In the U15 Boys section, Evan Moran of GCH won the 60m sprint and 60m hurdles double. Cian McNellis of GCH won the 800m title, with Ryan Mill of Craughwell winning the 1500m. In the field, Sean Liston of Craughwell AC won High Jump gold, while Eoin Higgins of Clare River Harriers won a superb Long Jump and Shot Putt double gold.

In the U16 Girls section, Sophie Farrell of Loughrea AC won on the double, winning both the 60m and 200m races. The Girls 60m hurdles title was claimed by Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC, while Fauve Aylmer of GCH took gold in the 800m and Craughwell’s Clodagh O’Meara won the 1500.

Ella Lyons of Craughwell AC won gold in the Long Jump with clubmate Jade Moorhead winning the High Jump, and Caitlin Griffin of Loughrea taking victory in the Shot Putt. Alana Grogan of Craughwell AC was the U16 Race walk gold medallist

In the U16 Boys section, there were two great all round performances, via Mathieu Madden of GCH and Stephen Mannion of South Galway, who claimed three golds each. Madden set three new championship bests across all three of his under 16 events, winning the 60m with a mark of 7.62s, a High Jump CBP of 1.70m,plus a Triple Jump of 10.70m in his first ever competition. He was also a gold medallist for Relay. Stephen Mannion also shone, winning triple gold in the 200m and 800m events and later took the Long Jump honours also.

Liam Shaw of Athenry dominated the Shot Putt, with several massive throws, while Sean Kelleher of South Galway AC won the race walk.

In the U17 events Darragh Jennings of GCH and Ella Farrelly won the Shot Putt titles. Ella O Connor of GCH won the U17 1500m Girls title with Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC winning the Boys event

At U18/19 level, Andrew Egan of GCH won the 60m sprint title, with Seren O’Toole of GCH taking the Girls gold. Kyle Moorhead of Craughwell AC won the U18/19 Boys 800m title. South Galway’s Fionn Power took 1500m gold

In Hurdles, Aoibhin Farrell of Loughrea AC won gold in the Girls 60m event. Aoife Kelly won the U 18 Shot Putt with Chloe Casey winning the U19 title

In the relay events, there were wins in the Girls events for South Galway at U10 level ,GCH won out in the U11s, Tuam were winners at U12, GCH claimed gold at U13, Tuam AC won again at U14, U 15 gold went to Craughwell AC, GCH took U16 relay gold , while Craughwell took Senior gold,

In the Boys relay races, Clare River won the U10 Boys, Tuam AC took U11 gold, at U12 level Craughwell AC took gold, GCH won out at U13, U14 and U15 level, Craughwell AC won the U16 Boys, while GCH won the Men’s relay event.

U10 girls Long jump medal winners (L to R): Lauren Loughrey Ballinasloe 2nd, winner Aisling Tauchen GCH and 3rd Daisy Griffin Loughrea

International Cap

Galway City Harriers athlete Thomas McStay competed on the Irish U23 team for the Celtic International Cross-Country event Held in Stirling, Scotland last Saturday. Despite an early fall, McStay placed 41st overall, helping the Irish team to second. NUI Galway athletes Donal Devane and Aoife O’Brien also competed on the Irish U23 squads.

National Track and Field Indoor League

Galway City Harriers Ladies and Men, and Craughwell AC Ladies all fielded teams in the first round of the National Indoor league which took place in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin last weekend. GCH men’s squad impressed placing second overall behind Clonliffe Harriers and the squad had good performances all round, with two wins, firstly in the Shot Putt, from the ever-reliable Brendan Staunton, and by Robert McDonnell in the 60m. They were backed up by solid performances from Keith Fallon in the 800 metres, Eoghan Jennings in the Hurdles and Pole vault and a superb debut by new recruit Owen Scully in the long jump

GCH ladies are sitting 4th overall, with Sarah Lanigan running well to place second in the 800 metres while Nicole Walsh was also second in the 60m and made her debut in the Shot Putt throwing 8.94 metres. There was great hurdling by Aoife Sheehy for a fourth-place finish and she also scored points in the Long Jump for the city club

Craughwell ladies had a solid start to the League with a sixth-place finish, with Sinead Treacy, Aoife Kelly, Sinead Gaffney and Sarah Finnegan all scoring heavily for the experienced squad.

Fixtures

The Irish Life Health Indoor Combined Events finals take place Sunday next in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin