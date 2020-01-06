Galway Athletics Report

Resolution Run – New Year’s Day 2020

Resolution Run New Years Day Ladies winner Regina Casey with James Lundon of Galway Athletics Board. CREDIT John O’Connor

The first race of the New Year, the Resolution Run 5km road race was held on New Year’s Day in Galway City with well over 300 athletes completing the fast and flat loop of the city.

Craughwell AC swept the boards at the front of affairs the race taking the top three positions, after a great battle at the front of the race in the last kilometre between the trio of Sean Cotter, Damien O’Boyle and William Fitzgerald.

Rising young star Sean Cotter came out on top, in a fast time of 15.55, with O’Boyle second home in 15.58 and William Fitzgerald one second behind in 15.59.

Top 3 Men in the Resolution Run New Years Day

(L to R) Damien O’Boyle, 2nd, Winner Sean Cotter and WIlliam Fitzgerald , 3rd. CREDIT John O’Connor





There was also a clean sweep in the Ladies section, this time for Galway City Harriers, as Regina Casey started off the year with a win, clocking 18.24 for victory ahead of Sinead Foran in second in 18.51 and Siobhan Lee third in 19.06. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC was the winner of the wheelchair category in 15.17.

Corrib AC races

Naoise O’Gibne of GCH winning the Corrib AC 4km race last weekend at Galway Wind Park

Corrib Athletics club hosted their annual “Run like the Wind” 4k and 8k races on the 4th January last at the Galway Wind Park in Oughterrad.

David Carter of GCH continued his good form taking victory in the 8km race in a time of 28.17 on a challenging circuit with Headford’s David Bohan second in 28.55 and third home Oughterard native Aidan Kelly in 33:08. Emer O’Connell of Corrib AC was first female across the line in 36:45.

The first three over the line in the 4k race were all from Galway City Harriers. First was Naoise Ó Gibne with a fantastic time of 14:06, with Brian O’Connor second in 14:50. Third in and first lady was the consistently strong performer Jean O’Connor in 17:40

Galway Indoors

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships for 2020 take place on Saturday and Sunday next, the 11th and 12th January in Athlone IT Arena. Day one sees the younger age groups from U9-12 compete, with the second day featuring U13s to U19s and the Adult events both Senior and Masters.

A full programme of events including sprints, hurdles, middle distance, jumps and throws will be held, with over 800 athletes registered to compete across both days

National Indoor League

Round one of the National Indoor Track and Field League for 2020 take place on Saturday 11th January next, in Abbottstown, Dublin at the National Indoor Arena.

Galway City Harriers will field both Men’s and Women’s teams and Craughwell AC will field a Women’s team, in the first National competition of the season

10k Barcelona

Keith Fallon of GCH made the trip to Barcelona for the top-class San Silvestre 10km on New Year’s Eve in Barcelona. Fallon clocked a personal best of 31.48 to place in the top 40 overall, in an event won in 28.52