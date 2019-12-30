Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10km

Top 3 Ladies (L to R): Aoife Kilgallon 2nd, Breege Connolly 1st and Evanne McLoughlin 3rd

There was some fantastic racing at the Fields of Athenry 10k race held in Athenry on St Stephens Day last, 26th December, as the event continued its successful run, with a record number of finishers of close on 1,300 participants on the day.

The race upfront was one of the highest quality, and featured a great battle between two top Irish athletes, with Hugh Armstrong of Ballina AC just getting the better of reigning champion Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock AC after a close race all the way. Armstrong crossed the line for victory in a superb time of 29.32 to Clohisey’s 29.36, and both ran faster than the existing course record. Third home was international triathlete Con Doherty of Westport in 30.47.

Top 3 Men (L to R): Mick Clohisey 2nd, winner Hugh Armstrong and 3rd Con Doherty

The Ladies race saw a clear winner in Olympian Breege Connolly, of City of Derry AC, who clocked a fast 34.41 time for victory, setting a new course record. Second and third home were two Sligo AC athletes; Aoife Kilgallon who ran 36.24, and Evanne McLoughlin who clocked 37.41.

Goal Mile

The charity fundraising Goal Mile was held in three venues across Galway on Christmas morning last; Dangan Running Track, NUIG Campus, Merlin Woods, City Park, Doughiska and in Spiddal, with huge turnouts and substantial funds raised for the Goal charity.

Resolution Run – New Year’s Day 2020

The first race of the New Year, the Resolution Run 5km road race takes place at 11 am sharp on New Year’s Day in Galway City. Race Entry is available onhttps://www.njuko.net/resolution-run, and race headquarters is at the Claddagh Hall on South Park.

The race routes from the Claddagh over Wolfe Tone Bridge, up to Eyre Square South and returns via the Docks, out as far as Grattan Road junction and loops back to a finish in Nimmo’s Pier.

Corrib AC races

Corrib Athletics club host their annual “Run like the Wind” 4k and 8k races on the 4th January 2020 next. This will the third edition of the event which is based in the exhilarating Galway Wind Park.

Galway Indoors

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships for 2020 take place on Saturday and Sunday, 11th and 12th January next, in Athlone IT Arena. Day one sees the younger age groups from U9-12, with day two featuring U13s to U19s and the Adult events.

Entry is now available via Club secretaries. Athletes must be registered for the 2020 season to be eligible.