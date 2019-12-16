Galway Athletics Report

National Cross Country Juvenile Uneven Ages and Novice Championships

The final day of the National Cross Country championships were held in muddy Cow Park in Dunboyne in Co Meath last Sunday, and despite the tough conditions, Galway athletes once more tasted success in some highly competitive events.

There were two incredible individual bronze medal winning performances via Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC at U17 level, and his clubmate Caron Ryan in the Novice Women’s race.

At Juvenile level Sean Cotter continued his good form on the country with a strong performance to take bronze in a competitive U17 Boys race.

Tuam AC’s U13 Boys team also struck bronze with a great combined effort via the scoring four of Cian Halligan, Ross Mitchell, Oisin Kelly and Odhran O’Hare.

In the Novice Ladies race over 4km, Caron Ryan’s outstanding medal performance showcased the talent and hard work that has taken her to National success. In a highly impressive performance Ryan was always in the front group and broke away into contention along with eventual runner up Hilary Hughes in chase of winner, Dublin’s Cliona Murphy. Ryan finished strongly, having to hold off fast charging international Nadia Power to win a well-deserved bronze.

Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC, National bronze medal winner in the Novice Ladies with clubmate Sinead Gaffney

Barbara Dunne of GCH had a super run to place 11th, picking her way through the field with ease, while her clubmate Olive Gleeson had a storming race to place as Galway’s third scorer with Aine O’Farrell of Athenry fourth. GCH and Castlegar AC both fielded ladies teams placing 15th and 19th overall.

GCH Men’s team that competed in the National Novice Cross Country

Back L to R Eanna Folan, Jack Maher, Neill Keane, Matteo Sellari, Antoine Joal, John Morrissey, Mike Kerrin, David Carter and Gearoid O’Connor.

Front L to R Keith Fallon, Sean Folan , James Frizzell, Niall Murphy, Conor Deane, Kieron Whyte.

In the Men’s race over 6km NUI Galway student Donal Devane was the star of the show winning the Novice Men’s race in the colours of his club Ennis Track.

James Frizzell of GCH had the run of his life to place sixth overall, with good runs also from Damien O’Boyle of Craughwell and David Carter of GCH. Galway County men’s team won bronze in the Novice Men’s county competition via Frizzell, D O’Boyle, Kevin Mooney, Jack Miskella, Mark Davis and Jack Maher.

GCH men’s and Craughwell’s teams were always in contention for club honours, with Craughwell popping the city club on count back to fifth ahead of GCH in sixth. South Galway and Castlegar AC also fielded strong teams to place 14th and 21st overall respectively

Castlegar ladies team who competed at National Cross Country (L to R) Triona Moran, Ger Nally, Laura Mahony and Tina Kneafsey

Fixtures

There will be a busy series of Athletics fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period.

The charity fundraising Goal Mile takes place in Dangan on Christmas morning from 10 am to 1pm.

The annual Fields of Athenry 10k race will be held in Athenry at 11 am on St Stephens Day 26th December with registration open on line on www.athenry10k.com

The Resolution Run over 5km takes place at 11 am in Galway City, with registration available on https://www.njuko.net/resolution-run, and race headquarters is at the Claddagh Hall on South Park.