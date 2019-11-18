Galway Athletics Report

National Cross Country Championships

The highlight of the domestic Cross Country season, the National Cross Country Championships takes place this Sunday at the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown, in Dublin.

Galway clubs will be well represented across both Juvenile and Adult programmes. The Juvenile programme features even age group races at U12,14, 16 and 18 level, with the Men’s and Ladies Junior and Senior races on the adult schedule. Galway Juvenile clubs will be well represented, with Tuam AC, Craughwell AC and South Galway AC all having teams competing, along with a strong individual entry from across other Galway clubs.

GCH Junior Men will target National team glory in the Junior Men’s race over 6km, and they will field a very talented squad capable of medalling. The likes of Thomas McStay and Aaron Brennan and at U18, Barry Murphy are in great form this season on the road and on the country, and they, along with Jack Maher, Rian De Bairead and others will ensure that the city club will be right in the mix for honours along with Clonliffe Harriers of Dublin and St Malachys Belfast.

Galway Senior Men will field a strong senior team that will target county honours in the Men’s 10km event, with Damien Landers, Vinnie McGuinness, and Ciaran Diviney among the top runners competing for the county, allied to a GCH contingent led by John Moroney and Naoise O’Gibne.

GCH will also field a strong club team with the likes of Neill Keane and Brian O’Connor in good form this season to date. Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC will look to place highly in the U23 section in the Ladies race over 8km

IUAA Road Relays

The University Road Relays were held Saturday last in Maynooth University, with NUI Galway winning an historic bronze medal in the Men’s race, the first time ever the college has medalled at this event. The squad, under the expert guidance of coach Matt Lockett, were anchored by Pierre Murchan, with Jack Miskella, Thomas McStay, Jack Maher, and Aaron Brennan all combining well on the medal-winning team.

Thomas McStay, NUI Galway leading his team to bronze at the IUAA Road Relays Saturday last CREDIT Kevin Clancy

NUIG Men’s B team finished in sixth place in a sign of the strength in depth of the college. NUIG Ladies placed a fine seventh overall in their race.

Eibhlin McCarthy NUIG Ladies Road relay team member

Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC continues her good run of form as she led the Trinity College Dublin ladies’ team to victory in the Ladies race.

Caron Ryan Trinity College and Craughwell AC leading the way at the IUAA Road Relays last weekend CREDIT, Kevin Clancy

Ballinderreen 10k

Top 3 Ladies at Ballinderreen 10k (L to R) Neasa De Burca GCH winner, second Sinead Foran GCH and third Rita Keirce St Mary’s CREDIT John O’Connor

South Galway AC held its 9th annual Ballinderreen 10k on Sunday 17th November last, and a large field assembled for the event on a fast course.

First home was Colm Turner of Limerick AC in 32.32, with Rob Lennon of Castlegar second and Ciaran Divine of Crusaders AC third.

Neasa De Burca of GCH won an exciting women’s race, just pipping clubmate Sinead Foran in a time of 39.06 to Foran’s 39.09, with Rita Kierce of St Mary’s AC third home.

British and Irish Masters Cross Country International

The British and Irish Masters Cross Country International was held in Aintree, Liverpool last Saturday, with three Galway athletes representing Ireland. Mark Davis of Craughwell AC had a fine race at V45 level and was second Irish athlete home, as the squad won team silver behind England.

Ian Egan of Castlegar AC competed in the V50 race, with Martin Keane of Athenry AC competing in the V75 category and both acquitted themselves well in their respective categories.