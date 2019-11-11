Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Cross Country Championships

The second day of the 2019 Connacht Cross Country Championships was held on a cold winter’s day in Beleek Woods Park in Ballina, Co Mayo last Sunday, 10th November. The event featured the Juvenile Uneven Ages championships (U11 up to U19 age groups), and the final leg of the adult Senior League for men and women.

Galway athletes and clubs performed well, with Tuam AC winning the team event in the U11 Girls, via the squad of Grace McGrath, Sarah Murphy, Rebecca Moynihan, Clodagh Gannon, Taillte O’Callaghan and Kate Halligan

Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC won bronze in the U11 Boys race, with Tuam AC taking bronze team medals.

Eva Burke of Tuam AC produced a great run to take bronze in the U13 girls’ race, and lead her team to gold, with Myah Gallagher, Aoibheann Reddington, Áine Maguire, Danielle Moynihan and Abbi McGrath combining well to take the Connacht title. Tuam AC Boys won another medal for the club in the U13 Boys team event with Cian Halligan leading them home in sixth place.

Fauve Aylmer of GCH had a great run to take silver medals in the U15girls’ race, and led her team to Connacht gold, with Mia Craughwell, Saoirse Coleman and Clodagh Quirke all running well to win the team title

Fauve Aylmer (GCH) 2nd place overall, wearing number 536 at the front of the U15 Girls race

Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC continued his good season with a commanding win in the U15 Boys. South Galway AC U15 Boys packed well to take silver medals in the team event

Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC – Winner of the U15 Boys Connacht cross country

Sean Cotter of Craughwell produced a great front running performance to win gold in the U17 Boys race. Barry Murphy of GCH was another who excelled on the day for the city club, with a fine third in the U19 Boys event. Galway City Harriers won team gold in the U19 Boys via Murphy, Rian De Bairead, Cian Coyne and Aidan Brock

Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC on his way to winning the U17 Boys Connacht cross country

Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC continued her good form with a clear win in the Senior Women’s race while in the Senior Men’s race; John Moroney of GCH continued his good season with a hard-fought third place finish

Fit4Life 5k Athenry

Deirdre Moran Smyth (GCH) – Winner of the Athenry 5k Saturday last

Deirdre Moran Smyth of GCH won the annual Fit for Life 5k hosted by Athenry AC on Saturday last. The winner clocked 22.14, for first place ahead of clubmates Sarah Johnson in second and Avril Timmins third

Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Combined Events

The All Ireland Schools Combined Events Championships were held last Saturday in Athlone IT with many Galway schools competing in the multi-discipline event, with three Galway medal winners on the day

Liam Shaw of Presentation Athenry won bronze at the event in the Minor Boys section, while

Conor Hoade also claimed a bronze in the Intermediate Boys event for Presentation Athenry. Leanagh Gilligan of St Brigid’s Loughrea was Galway third bronze medalist of the day with a great performance in the Senior Girls event.

IUAA Road Relays

The Irish Universities Athletics Association Road Relay Championships will be hosted by the National University of Ireland – Maynooth on Saturday 16th November next.

NUI Galway will field strong men’s and Women’s teams, led by Pierre Murchan and Rhona Pierce. The Ladies race starts at 12.45, with the Men’s race off at 1.45 pm.

Ballinderreen 10k

South Galway AC hosts the 9th annual Ballinderreen 10k on Sunday 17th November next at

12.30 pm. The race starts at Ballinderreen village (5 mins walk from the community centre).

Race Number pick up for online registration (€20), & Day Registrations (€23), are at Ballinderreen Community Centre. The course is AAI certified measured, and chip timed and on a fast-flat course.

British and Irish Masters Cross Country International

The British and Irish Masters Cross Country international takes place in Aintree, Liverpool next Saturday, with three Galway athletes representing Ireland.

Mark Davis of Craughwell AC runs at V45 level, Ian Egan of Castlegar AC goes in the V50 race, with Martin Keane of Athenry AC competing in the V75 category.