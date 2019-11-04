Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Cross Country Championships

Day one of the 2019 Connacht Cross Country Championships was held on a testing course in scenic Calry, Sligo last Sunday, 3rd November. The event featured the Juvenile Even Ages championships (U12/14/16/18 age groups), and the second leg of the adult Senior League for men and women.

Galway athletes and clubs performed well, with Clodagh Fallon of Tuam AC winning the opening race, the U12 Girls, and Tuam AC girls combined well to claim the team title via Fallon (1st), Savannah O’Callaghan (14th), Sarah Hartnett (15th), Grace Riordan (21st), India Cunniffe (22nd) and Ava Davey (35th).

Clodagh Fallon (Tuam AC) winner U12 Girls

Craughwell AC won the U12 Boys team event with Keelan Moorehead first scorer in fourth place, leading his teammates of Stephen Joyce (6th), Stephen Ruane (7th), Declan O’Connell (12th), Cian Brady, and Jack Farrell to Gold. Oisin Maher of GCH was an excellent second individually in the U12 Boys. Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell continued his good form as he placed a fine second in the U14 Boys, just ahead of GCH athlete Senan McDonnell, while also a runner up was Emily Miskella in the U16 Girls for Craughwell.

William McDonnell of GCH took an impressive win in the U16 Boys Race ahead of fasting finishing Rian O’Callaghan. GCH athlete Aaron Brennan was a dominant winner of the Junior Men’s race in which a high-quality field competed, with Jack Maher of GCH third home. Barry Murphy of GCH was another who excelled on the day for the city club, winning the U18 race.

GCH U18/Junior Mens team (L to R) Aidan Brock, Rian De Bairead, Barry Murphy, Cian Coyne Aaron Brennan and Jack Maher

Caron Ryan of Craughwell AC made an impressive return to action with a clear win in the Senior Women’s race, with Aine O’Farrell of Athenry AC winning the Junior ladies’ event.

Caron Ryan (Craughwell AC) Winner Senior Womens race

In the Senior Men’s race, Mark Davis of Craughwell continued his good season with a hard fought third place position, in a strong field, with Craughwell, GCH and Castlegar all fielding strong teams

Sunday 10th November next will feature the Uneven Ages Juvenile races in Beleek, Ballina, in Mayo and the finale of the Senior League. The Juvenile programme will see races from U11 through to U19 age groups and the event begins at 12 noon.

Corofin Races

Corofin Athletics Club, held two road races Sunday morning last with good fields in attendance at both the 8km and the 10-mile events.

Conor Dolan was a clear winner of the 8k race in a time of 28.22, with Paul Kearney of Tuam AC second in 28.53, and Louis Coyne of GCH third home in 29.51.

Barbara Dunne of GCH made a strong return to action winning the Ladies event in 30.56, ahead of clubmates Tara Whyte and Clare Rowe in second and third respectively for GCH.

Andrew O’Brien of Kildare AC won the 10 Mile race in a solid time of 57.02, with Stephen Hughes of Tri Lakes second and Hugh McArdle of Roscommon Harriers third. First lady home was Roisin Farragher in a time of 68.07, with Michelle Browne of GCH second and Jean Coleman of Tuam AC third over the line.

Fixtures

Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Combined Events

The All Ireland Schools Combined Events championships takes place this Saturday in Athlone IT with many Galway schools competing in the multi-discipline event.