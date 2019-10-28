Galway Athletics Report

Dublin Marathon

GCH runners post Dublin Marathon (L to R) Sandra Glennon, Eamonn Brennan, Lorraine Naughton , Aoife Power, Claire O’Shea and Sinead Flannery

Last weekend saw the historic 40th edition of the Dublin Marathon, take place, incorporating the National Championships, take place around the streets of the capital on Sunday last. Almost 18,000runnerscompleted the 26.2-milecourse, in what were perfect conditions for running and fast times.

Galway athletes had some great performances, with GCH Ladies team putting in a strong showing, notably the indomitable Grainne Ni Uallachain, who once again clocked a sub 3-hour performance, with a time 2 hours 57 minutes, while Katie O’Regan debuted running 3.14 and the evergreen Christine Kennedy ran 3.26 at O60 level.

Fastest Galway runners of the Day were Vinnie McGuinness of Loughrea, now running with Crusaders in Dublin, and Gary Higgins, formerly of GCH and now with North Sligo, who both clocked a superb time of 2 hours 28 minutes, while Cathal O Reilly of Loughrea AC continued his great recent form with a great run coming home in 2.37.

GCH men also performed well, with the talented Gerard Cuddy fastest with 2 hours 45 and Louis Coyne running 2.53. Targeting a good run. Tuam AC athlete Sean Burke impressed with a superb 2.42 clocking, while Ger Hartnett also of Tuam AC and Shane Begley of Castlegar AC both ran sub 2.50.

Cathal O’Reilly Loughrea AC who clocked 2.37 in Dublin

At Masters level, Christine Kennedy at O60 and Michael Greene at O70 claimed National medals for GCH

Castlegar AC runners at Dublin Marathon

Frankfurt Marathon GCH performances

Meanwhile in Germany, the Frankfurt Marathon saw top GCH athlete Neasa De Burca smash the three-hour barrier with a clocking of 2:59:48, and clubmate Sinead Foran having a great run to clock 3.05. Tony O’Connor was first home for the club, with a fast time of2.53, with Richard Farnan and Culan O Meara also finishing sub 3 hours.

Connacht Cross Country

Day one of the 2019 Connacht Cross Country Championships takes place in Calry, Sligo this Sunday, 3rd November, from 12 noon. The event features the Juvenile Even Ages championships (U12/14/16/18 age groups), and the second leg of the adult Senior League for men and women.

Sunday 10th November will feature the Uneven Ages Juvenile races in Beleek, Ballina, in Mayo and the finale of the Senior League.

Corofin Races

This year Corofin Athletics Club, Co. Galway are offering two options for their annual road races, which will be held Sunday morning next 3rd November, namely the usual 8k race following the same route as recent years, and a new 10 Mile route.

The 10 Mile race will start at 9am with the 8k starting at 9.30am. Race entrants for both races are asked to assemble at the local Community Centre (Dr. Duggan Hall) 15 mins prior to the start of their chosen race.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for men and women in each race, plus multiple age category winners.

Entry for the 8k race is €15 online and €20 on the day. Entry for the 10 Mile race is €20 online and €25 on the day.