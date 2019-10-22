Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

The second day of the 2019 County Galway Cross Country competition took place on Sunday the 20th October last in Bushfield, Loughrea AC’s grounds. The event featured a packed programme including the Juvenile Even ages races from U10 through to U18, along with two senior races.

In the opening races of the day, at U10 level, there were wins for Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC and Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC.

In the U12 age group, Oisin Maher of Galway City Harriers was a convincing winner of the Boys race, as was the talented Isla Day of Clare River Harriers in the U12 Girls event.

In the U14 event Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell Ac won the Boys event with a commanding performance, while Aisling Geaney of South Galway AC won the U14 Girls Galway title with a great front running display.

Geaney sisters at the Galway Cross Country in Loughrea Sunday last (L to R) Roisin Geaney who won bronze in the U16 girls, Siobhan Geaney who won gold in the U14 girls and Aisling Geaney who won bronze in the U12 girls (All South Galway AC Club)

At U16 level Emily Miskella of Craughwell AC took gold in the Girls event, with William McDonnell of Galway City Harriers winning gold in the Boys section.

In the U18 races Aodhan O’Hanrahan of South Galway AC won the Boys vent, while Emma Boyle of Craughwell AC had a superb return to action in claiming gold in the U18 Girls section.

Mens Intermediate Cross Country top four (L to R)

Greg Lundon 2nd, Michael Kerrin 3rd, Brian O’Connor 4th and winner Naoise O’Gibne (Credit John O Connor)

The County Adult Intermediate championships for Ladies and Men concluded the day’s action, with Aine O’Farrell of Athenry AC winning the Ladies5km event, ahead of Edel Kelly of Athenry and Julia Britton of GCH, while GCH ladies squad won team gold. In theMen’seventover an 8km distance, Naoise O’Gibne of GCH took the honours with a strong run, ahead of Greg Lundon of South Galway AC and Michael Kerrin of GCH, GCH took team gold again in this section,

Ladies Intermediate Cross Country top four

(L to R) Edel Kelly 2nd, Aine O’Farrell Winner, Julia Britton third, Olive Gleeson 4th

(Credit John O’Connor)

Autumn Open Cross Country

The SPAR Autumn Open International Cross-Country Festival was held Sunday October 20th at the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown in Dublin. The event is a high-classseason opener for the country’s top cross-country runners, and featured a combined junior, senior and master’srace, with the Masters trial for the upcoming British and Irish Masters cross country internationalincorporated in the event

In the Senior Women’s race Laura Shaughnessy of Galway City Harriers finished 8th overall with a strongfinish, an encouraging performance ahead of the National Senior championships at the end of November.

Thomas McStay also of GCH finishedfourth in the Men’s Junior (U20) race over 6km.Next Junior Harrier home was Barry Murphy, who finished an impressive 14th, followed closely by Aaron Brennan in 16th, with William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC splitting the pair to take a fine 15thplaceWith GCH athlete Jack Maher finishing in 23rd, Galway City Harriers had four top finishers in the first 25, which bodes well for the upcoming National juniorcross-country team competition in November.

In the Senior Men’s race, Eanna Folan of GCH made a welcome return to cross country competition and finished 34th in a strong field, just ahead of clubmate Keith Fallon and Craughwell’s Jack Miskella.

In the Masters trial event, the talented Mark Davis of Craughwell AC ran a superb race to place fourth in his category and achieved a guaranteed spot on the Irish M45 team for the British and Irish Masters International next month in the process. Martin Keane of Athnery AC placed third O75 which should gain him selection also for the cross country international.

10k Ceantar Na nOilean race

The inaugural 10km race entitled Ceantar Na nOilean was held in Lettermullen in Connemara last Saturday 19th October. Eoghan Jennings of GCH won the race in a time of 37.04, ahead of Michael O Donhnaill in second, and Arkadiusz Skupin in third. First lady over the line was Berata Koratz in a time of 46.26

Marathon weekend ahead

Marathon season is well uponus and this weekend sees the National Championships take place, which are being held in conjunction with the Dublin Marathon, on Sunday next. The Dublin Marathon celebratesits 40thanniversary and a huge entry of over 22,000 runners will assemble at the start line next Sunday October 27th.

Galway athletes will travel in force, with upwards of 200 club runners competing for honours over the 26.2-mile distance. GCH Ladies team is always strong and will have the likes of Grainne Ni Uallachain and Kathryn O’Regan competing, while GCH men will have Gerard Cuddy targeting a good run. Tuam AC athletes such as Sean Burke and Ger Hartnett will look for fast times, while Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea AC will likely be the quickest of the Galway athletes competing on the day.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Frankfurt Marathon will see top GCH athletes Neasa De Burca and Sinead Foran chase the magical three-hour barrier, with both in superb form after an intensive training block, while Culan O’Meara and Tony O’Connor are among the leading GCH men travelling.

Ulster Winter Throws

A number of Galway athletes travelled to the home of Finn Valley AC in Stranolar, Donegal on Sunday to take part in the Ulster Winter Throws Competition. At juvenile level, Liam Shaw from Athenry AC moved up an age group to compete at U16, taking gold in the Shot Putt, throwing a new PB in the process and also took bronze in the discus. Tuam AC had great representation with Leonie Hegarty, Belinda McGreal, Conal Burke and Justin Lane all performing well taking multiple medals of all colours each across all the throws disciplines on offer.