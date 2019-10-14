Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

The second day of the 2019 County Galway Cross Country competition will take place on Sunday the 20th October next in Bushfield, Loughrea AC’s grounds outside Bullaun. The event will see the Juvenile Even ages races from U10 through to U18on the programme, with the first race starting at 1 pm and races running in sequence thereafter.

The County Adult Intermediate championships for Ladies and Men will also take place on that day, with Ladies running 5km and Men 8km. These events will follow the Juvenile events and adults should check in by 2 pm.

Connacht Primary Schools Cross Country Finals

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals were held Sunday last 13th October in Moyne College, Co Longford on a challenging and true cross country course. Galway athletes featured prominently with Stephen Joyce of Scoil Iosaif Naofa Oranmore winning a brilliant bronze in the Junior Boys race for Third and Fourth Class pupils, as did the very talented Myah Gallagher of Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha in Tuam, with a great third place finish in the Senior Girls 5th and 6th Class race. There were fourth place positions for Grace McGrath of Ballinderry in the Junior Girls and Cian Halligan of Tuam Parish School in the Senior Boys race, and a fighting fifth place for Eanna MacCraith of Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha in the Junior Boys race among other highlights.

In the team event Gaelscoil Dara of Renmore in the city won a super silver team medal in the Junior Girls event, and Scoil Iosaif Naofa Oranmore did likewise with a second-place finish in the Senior Boys team event,

The Connacht Senior League Day One also took place at the Longford venue, with Ladies racing 4km, and Men 8km. This was the first of three League events with the overall medal winners coming from the cumulative scores across the events,

GCH Ladies fielded a strong team and were led home by Eilis Ni Dhuill who was top six overall, ahead of Deirdre McCrae, Cora Grimes, Eileen McCarthy and Majella Ni Chriochain

Castlegars Men’s team also impressed as they packed well to place in the top three overall teams, with Stephen Casserly, Sean McDermott, Liam Ruddy and Philip Madden the scoring four on the day.

Connemara AC 10k Race

Race Winner Eugene Feely with Michael Cloherty, organiser, at Connemara 10k held on Saturday last

The 10k Rás Conamara took place Saturday 12th October last in Carna village and surrounds organized by local athletics club Club Luthchleas Chonamara

First home was Eugene Feely in 40 minutes, with second Daithi Murphy and third home Ben Seaford.

Carmel Brannigan of Galway City Harriers was first lady home in 47.05 ahead of Marian Coleman of Tuam and Mairin Ni Dhubhain in second and third respectively.

North East Galway 10km

Top 3 Men Moylough 10km: (L-R) Adrian Smith (Roscommon), 2nd Brendan Conway Westport AC (winner) and Ed Maher, third (Credit John O’Connor )

The annual North East Galway 10km was held Sunday 13th October last in Moylough, on a flat and fast course.

First home was Brendan Conway of Westport AC in a quick time of 32.43, with second Adrian Smyth of Roscommon Harriers AC and third Ed Maher.

Dalva McPhillips of Westport AC was first lady home in a time of 39.14 with Edel Reilly second and third home was Paula Walsh in a Mayo one two three in the Ladies section

Ladies Winner Moylough 10k Dalva MacPhillips with Tomas Clancy race organiser (Credit John O’Connor

Autumn Open Cross Country

The SPAR Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival takes place Sunday October 20th at the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown.

The event is traditionally a season opener for the country’s top cross country runners, and also incorporates the Irish Masters cross country trials. Many of Galway’s top junior, senior and master’s athletes will compete across the various events.

10k Ceantar na nOilean race

The inaugural 10km race entitled Ceantar na nOilean will take place in Lettermullen in Connemara next Saturday 19th October at 3pm.

Registration takes place at the Spórtlann Naomh Anna in Lettermullen from 1pm onwards.There will be a T-shirt for all competitors available at registration and race prizes for the top three Male & Females and first masters’ athletes also.



