Galway Athletics Report

Galway Cross Country championships

Craughwell AC County Cross Country Senior Team champions

L to R: William Fitzgerald, Patrick Noonan, Mark Davis, Paul Joyce, Gavin Cooney and Kevin Mooney





Day one of the 2019 County Galway Cross country competition was held on Sunday last, in the Palace Grounds in Tuam, in perfect autumnal conditions. Almost 400 athletes competed across the Juvenile Uneven age’s races from U9 through to U19, and the Senior Ladies and Men’s races.

In the first race of the day, the U9 Girls 800m, Sally Fahy of South Galway AC put in a fantastic run to take individual gold. In the U9 Boys event, Ryan Scully of Clare River Harriers won the title with a great display.

At U11 level, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC led the field to win gold in the U11 Boys race over1500m, while in the U11 Girls, Isla Day of Clare River Harriers took the gold medal with a commanding run.

In the U13 Girls race, Myah Gallagher of Tuam AC stormed home to victory on home turf. Enda Keane of East Galway just pipped Oisin Maher of GCH in claiming the U13 Boys honours in a very exciting race over 2500m

The U15 Boys race was won well by Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell AC, while the U15 Girls race saw the talented Siobhan Geaney of South Galway AC ease to victory.

The U17 Boys race was dominated by Craughwell AC athlete Oisin Davis, while the U17 Girls race saw the talented Emily Miskella of Craughwell AC take the Galway title.

Emily Miskella Craughwell AC U17 Girls winner at the Galway Cross Country championships





Kathryn Casserly of GCH powered her way to victory in the combined Women’s 4000m race, running from the front all the way, to take a well-deserved victory, ahead of clubmate Jane Ann Meehan of GCH and third placer Aine O’Farrell of Athenry. GCH took Ladies team gold.

William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC was a hugely impressive winner at U19 level ahead of clubmate Patrick Noonan

John Moroney of Galway City Harriers produced a most impressive performance of the day to take the County Senior title over an 8km distance, with a strong run from halfway on taking him to victory. Mark Davis of GCH put in a fantastic effort to take the silver medal, just ahead of a resurgent Paul Joyce of Craughwell, who is returning to top form and placed third for bronze. Craughwell AC won the Galway team title with Davis, Joyce, Gavin Cooney and Kevin Mooney combining to win the team prize.

Day two of the 2019 County Galway Cross country competition will take place on Sunday the 20th October, 2019 in Bushfield, Loughrea AC’s grounds outside Bullaun. The event will see the Juvenile Even ages races from U9 through to U19 on the programme, with the first race starting at 1 pm. The County adult Intermediate championships for Ladies and Men will also take place on that day

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country Finals

Top 15 Boys from the Senior Boys race at the Galway Primary Schools Cross Country finals held last week ( Credit John O Connor)

The Galway Primary Schools Cross Country Finals were held Tuesday last in Renmore, Galway City. Over 500 students qualified from the semifinals, with the Top 15 individuals and Top 3 teams from the finals now going forward to the Connacht finals on 13th October.

Race winners were Grace McGrath (Ballinderry NS), Stephen Joyce (Scoil Iosaif Naofa Oranmore), Myah Gallagher (Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha), and Enda Keane (Kilkerrin).

Senior Girls medallists, Danielle Moynihan of Ballinderry NS with Myah Gallagher, the race winner, at the Galway Primary Schools Cross Country finals held last week (Credit John O Connor)

The Connacht Primary Schools Finals will take place next Saturday13th October in Moyne College, Co Longford at 12 noon

The Connacht Senior League Day One also takes place at 1pm at the Longford venue, with ladies racing 4km, and Men 8km.

Galway Bay Races

Galway Bay half marathon first and second placers. Sergio Ciobanu winner and R Freddy Keron second .

Over 3,000 runners competed last Saturday in Salthill, across the three Run Galway Bay races in a hugely successful series of events.

Kilkenny City Harriers athlete Eoin Everard won the 10k in a fast time of 31.48, well clear of Kevin Glynn in second of Castlegar AC in second.

Third overall and first lady was Grace Lynch of Iveragh AC in Kerry in a superb time of 35.44, with Sinead Whitelaw second lady over the line and Ruth Kelly third

The talented Michael Canty of Moy Valley AC produced a great run as he won the marathon in 2 hours 37 minutes, with Brian Leahy of Raheny second in 2 hours 41 minutes with Peter Burns third in 2 hours 43 minutes.

First lady home was Jenna Burton in 3hours 15 minutes, ahead of Brittany Spurrell and Louise Jones in second and third respectively.

Sergio Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers AC won the Half Marathon well in a great time of 66.29 with Raheny Shamrocks Freddy Keron Sittuk in second and Gary Higgins of North Sligo third.

First lady was Adrianna Melia of Longford AC in 1.22.16 after a great battle with Heather Noon, with Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH third home.

Connemara AC 10k Race

The 10k Rás Conamara takes place next Saturday 12th October 2019 at 3pm .

The route makes this one of the most scenic road races in Ireland, starting in Carna village, crossing the islands of Roisín an Chaladh and Muig before reaching the turnaround point at Muighnis graveyard and heading back to Carna. The coastal run is flat and fast.

The race, organised by the Connemara Athletic Club will be chip-timed and refreshments will be provided afterwards in Carna Bay Hotel.

The Rás 10k Conamara will be open to runners, joggers and walkers. There will also be a number of fun runs for children.

Online registration is available at activeglobal.com/i.e. and will close on Friday 13th October. It will be possible to register on the day for €20.

Race pack collection will be available at Carna Bay Hotel in Carna on race day from 1pm .