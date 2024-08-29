29 August 2024
~3 minutes read
Galway athletes take home 14 medals from National Community Games Finals
The Results are in from Cairn Community Games Athletic and Team National Finals in Carlow SETU last weekend, with Galway athletes returning with a very impressive 7 Gold, 4 Bronze and three 4th Place Medals in an overall haul of 14 medals.. Not everyone got a podium finish, but Community Games is about participation. learning new skills, and learning through participation, so congratulations to all the young people who represented Galway and wore the Maroon and White with pride. Community Games gives children from 6 to 16 the opportunity to try lots for different sports and cultural events. The results were as follows:
U/13 Rounders. Athenry, Gold
U/11 Hurling, Clarinbridge, Gold
U/14 Camogie Ardrahan Gold
U/14 Girls Long Puck, Cara Giblin, Ardrahan Gold (3 in a row)
U/11 Boys Long Puck, Sean Lohan, Portumna Gold
U/8, Girls 60m, Clodagh, Hogan, Ballinalsoe Gold
U/8 Girls 80m, Grace McHugh, Kilnadeema/Leitrim, Gold
U/14 Boys 800m, Ben Naughton, Kilnadeema/Leitrim. Bronze,
U/16 Girls 1,500m, Claudia Coyle, Ardrahan, Bronze
U/15 Mixed Relay. Moylough Mountbellew, Bronze
U/16 Boys Discus, Niall Robinson, Moylough.Mountbellew
U/12 Boys Long Puck, Roan Healy, Craughwell, 4th Place Medal
U/14 Boys Long Jump, Charlie Daniels, Craughwell, 4th Place Medal
U/13 Mixed Relay, Ballinderreen, 4th Place Medals
Meanwhile, on the weekend of the September 8th and 9th, the remaining Cairn Community Games National Finals will take place in Art, Model Making, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent at the Visual Centre in Carlow, with Galway sending 53 Competitors in total:
Talent Solo and Group
Moylough-Mountbellew, Abigail Kelly
Moylough-Mountbellew, Mark Kelly
Moylough-Mountbellew, Rachel Kelly
Woodford-Tynagh, Ella Conway
Woodford-Tynagh, Gorman Kieran
Woodford-Tynagh, Daithi Tyrrell
Woodford/Tynagh, Aoibhinn Fahy
Projects
Ardrahan, Caoifa Keane
Ardrahan, Honor Mannion
Ardrahan, Amy O’Neill
Ardrahan, Kale Whirskey
Ardrahan, Brendan Gardiner
Ardrahan, Rian McMahon
Ardrahan, Cassie Whiriskey
Ardrahan, Hugo Whirskey
Ardrahan, Ella Diviney
Ardrahan, Sarah Job
Ardrahan, Eva Niland
Ardrahan, Conor Keane
Ardrahan, Iarla Keane
Ardrahan, Kai Leahy
Ardrahan, Frank Whelan
Model Making
Skehanagh-Menlough, Zoe Joel
Craughwell, Darragh Tormey
Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna, Oisin Kilgarriff
Skehanagh-Menlough, Meabh Lally
Headford, Clodagh Walsh
Portumna, Darragh Tierney
Ardrahan, James Mannion
Handwriting
Woodford-Tynagh, Amy Pierce
Tuam, Ilniyaa Kirabasankar
Athenry, Tobal Joby Kolencherry
Tuam, Martin Quinn
Woodford-Tynagh, Ava Mullins
Ballinasloe, Ivy Bakowska
Athenry, Luke Walsh-Martin
Ardrahan, Sam Smith
Art
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Faolan O Hare
Gort, Ronan Kearns
Athenry, Brian Cosgrave
Kilbeacanty, Eanna Cummins
Cortoon-Lavally, Ross Flaherty
Athenry, Freddie Hardiman
Cortoon-Lavally, Dylan Flaherty
Killimor, Donnacha Walsh
Moylough-Mountbellew, Leah Cunningham
Eyrecourt, Ava Shields
Athenry, Laura Fraser
Corofin-Belclare-Sylane, Annie Finnegan
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Isabelle Geraghty
Ballinderreen, Leeanne Hynes
Tuam, Danni Gilmore
Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Abigail Sullivan
Woodford-Tynagh, Adalynn Kilcar
Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna, June Slattery