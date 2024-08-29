Galway athletes take home 14 medals from National Community Games Finals

The Results are in from Cairn Community Games Athletic and Team National Finals in Carlow SETU last weekend, with Galway athletes returning with a very impressive 7 Gold, 4 Bronze and three 4th Place Medals in an overall haul of 14 medals.. Not everyone got a podium finish, but Community Games is about participation. learning new skills, and learning through participation, so congratulations to all the young people who represented Galway and wore the Maroon and White with pride. Community Games gives children from 6 to 16 the opportunity to try lots for different sports and cultural events. The results were as follows:

U/13 Rounders. Athenry, Gold

U/11 Hurling, Clarinbridge, Gold

U/14 Camogie Ardrahan Gold

U/14 Girls Long Puck, Cara Giblin, Ardrahan Gold (3 in a row)

U/11 Boys Long Puck, Sean Lohan, Portumna Gold

U/8, Girls 60m, Clodagh, Hogan, Ballinalsoe Gold

U/8 Girls 80m, Grace McHugh, Kilnadeema/Leitrim, Gold

U/14 Boys 800m, Ben Naughton, Kilnadeema/Leitrim. Bronze,

U/16 Girls 1,500m, Claudia Coyle, Ardrahan, Bronze

U/15 Mixed Relay. Moylough Mountbellew, Bronze

U/16 Boys Discus, Niall Robinson, Moylough.Mountbellew

U/12 Boys Long Puck, Roan Healy, Craughwell, 4th Place Medal

U/14 Boys Long Jump, Charlie Daniels, Craughwell, 4th Place Medal

U/13 Mixed Relay, Ballinderreen, 4th Place Medals

Meanwhile, on the weekend of the September 8th and 9th, the remaining Cairn Community Games National Finals will take place in Art, Model Making, Handwriting, Projects, Solo and Group Talent at the Visual Centre in Carlow, with Galway sending 53 Competitors in total:

Talent Solo and Group

Moylough-Mountbellew, Abigail Kelly

Moylough-Mountbellew, Mark Kelly

Moylough-Mountbellew, Rachel Kelly

Woodford-Tynagh, Ella Conway

Woodford-Tynagh, Gorman Kieran

Woodford-Tynagh, Daithi Tyrrell

Woodford/Tynagh, Aoibhinn Fahy

Projects

Ardrahan, Caoifa Keane

Ardrahan, Honor Mannion

Ardrahan, Amy O’Neill

Ardrahan, Kale Whirskey

Ardrahan, Brendan Gardiner

Ardrahan, Rian McMahon

Ardrahan, Cassie Whiriskey

Ardrahan, Hugo Whirskey

Ardrahan, Ella Diviney

Ardrahan, Sarah Job

Ardrahan, Eva Niland

Ardrahan, Conor Keane

Ardrahan, Iarla Keane

Ardrahan, Kai Leahy

Ardrahan, Frank Whelan

Model Making

Skehanagh-Menlough, Zoe Joel

Craughwell, Darragh Tormey

Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna, Oisin Kilgarriff

Skehanagh-Menlough, Meabh Lally

Headford, Clodagh Walsh

Portumna, Darragh Tierney

Ardrahan, James Mannion

Handwriting

Woodford-Tynagh, Amy Pierce

Tuam, Ilniyaa Kirabasankar

Athenry, Tobal Joby Kolencherry

Tuam, Martin Quinn

Woodford-Tynagh, Ava Mullins

Ballinasloe, Ivy Bakowska

Athenry, Luke Walsh-Martin

Ardrahan, Sam Smith

Art

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Faolan O Hare

Gort, Ronan Kearns

Athenry, Brian Cosgrave

Kilbeacanty, Eanna Cummins

Cortoon-Lavally, Ross Flaherty

Athenry, Freddie Hardiman

Cortoon-Lavally, Dylan Flaherty

Killimor, Donnacha Walsh

Moylough-Mountbellew, Leah Cunningham

Eyrecourt, Ava Shields

Athenry, Laura Fraser

Corofin-Belclare-Sylane, Annie Finnegan

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Isabelle Geraghty

Ballinderreen, Leeanne Hynes

Tuam, Danni Gilmore

Caherlistrane-Kilcoonagh, Abigail Sullivan

Woodford-Tynagh, Adalynn Kilcar

Dunmore-Garrafrauns-Kiltevna, June Slattery